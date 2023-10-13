Administration Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Group HR & Admin Executive, the Administration Manager will be responsible for providing administrative support to all Croco Holdings Group companies by ensuring efficient deployment of resources and assets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Consolidating, reviewing, and recommending Capex and Opex budget inputs for the department.

Managing departmental unit expenditure in line with approved budget.

Implementing various cost control measures to ensure effective and efficient utilization of company resources.

Ensuring all damaged company assets are repaired through insurance.

Monitoring fleet usage and vehicle condition to ensure employee safety and adherence to Road Transport Regulations.

Reviewing fuel usage on company fleet and maintenance costs of company vehicles.

Monitoring functionality of the fleet management system through tracking system reports and recommending enhancements where necessary.

Reviewing service level agreements with various contracted suppliers and ensuring that business objectives are met.

Management of all internal services contractors.

Managing and constantly reviewing the insurance portfolio to ensure to ensure that the business assets are adequately covered from risks.

Ensuring application of internal controls, as documented in the company policies and procedures manual to ensure protection of the business from both internal and external risks.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Administration, Business Management or equivalent.

A professional qualification in CIS or related is an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar or related environment and two of which should be in a management position.

Organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Analytical mind.

Good MS Office skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.