Administration Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Group HR & Admin Executive, the Administration Manager will be responsible for providing administrative support to all Croco Holdings Group companies by ensuring efficient deployment of resources and assets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Consolidating, reviewing, and recommending Capex and Opex budget inputs for the department.
- Managing departmental unit expenditure in line with approved budget.
- Implementing various cost control measures to ensure effective and efficient utilization of company resources.
- Ensuring all damaged company assets are repaired through insurance.
- Monitoring fleet usage and vehicle condition to ensure employee safety and adherence to Road Transport Regulations.
- Reviewing fuel usage on company fleet and maintenance costs of company vehicles.
- Monitoring functionality of the fleet management system through tracking system reports and recommending enhancements where necessary.
- Reviewing service level agreements with various contracted suppliers and ensuring that business objectives are met.
- Management of all internal services contractors.
- Managing and constantly reviewing the insurance portfolio to ensure to ensure that the business assets are adequately covered from risks.
- Ensuring application of internal controls, as documented in the company policies and procedures manual to ensure protection of the business from both internal and external risks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Administration, Business Management or equivalent.
- A professional qualification in CIS or related is an added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar or related environment and two of which should be in a management position.
- Organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines.
- Analytical mind.
- Good MS Office skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 17 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.