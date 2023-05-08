Administration Messenger/ Driver

Job Description

The Messenger will receive and pick up packages, documents, messages, and other items, and deliver them to specified recipients or locations. Be responsible for cleaning the administration block and fix other basic related equipment that may be broken.

Location: Bulawayo

Duties and Responsibilities

Securely delivers packages, documents, written and verbal messages, and other items to intended location or recipient in a timely manner.

Manages incoming mail so that it is opened, sorted, and distributed in a professional and timely manner.

Processes outgoing mail.

Plans the most efficient and expedient delivery route from place to place; organizes deliveries accordingly.

Obtains required signatures and/or payments at time of delivery.

Maintains accurate records related to the receipt and delivery of packages, documents, messages, and other items, including tracking time of and parties to the delivery.

Unloads items from large trucks and loads them onto smaller vehicles for delivery.

Performs or schedules standard maintenance on delivery vehicles.

May perform office, clerical, and other related duties as assigned.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Cleaning of the Administration block and ensures that all offices are clean before officials enter.

Cleaning.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 Ordinary Levels

O Level pass in English language will be an added advantage

Valid clean drivers License

24 to 40 years old

At least 2 years driving experience

Defensive driving certificate would be an added advantage

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Basic understanding of customer service.

Ability to maintain accurate records.

Ability to understand and follow directions.

Ability to maintain the safety and security of packages, documents, messages, and other items received or being delivered.

Thorough understanding of maps and directions, and traffic rules.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to address their CV's and related certificates to the office of:

Human Resources and Administration Manager

Bulawayo Branch

1st Floor, Suite 110

Fidelity Life Centre

Cnr 11th Ave & Fife Street

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 868 800 6970

OR email to: hr.recruitment@olimement.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023