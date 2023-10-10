Administration Officer: Audit & Risk (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The incumbent will be responsible to the Loss Control & Forensic Services Manager.
Basic Function: Undertakes and provides financial accounting and administrative activities for Audit and Risk Departments as well as facilitating logistical services to ensure efficient service delivery.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulates joint departmental yearly budgets and ensures the same are aligned to departmental activity plans.
- Processes procurement requests for the department in line with approved allocations and expenditure thresholds so as to manage budget overruns
- Processes all contractual payments and performs monthly reconciliations.
- Tracks all major cost drivers and seeks justification and agrees on mitigation strategies.
- Ensures proper maintenance of the department’s asset register and ensures all acquisitions and disposals are well accounted for and aligned to the main corporate asset register.
- Undertakes monthly vehicle utilization, fuel usage, and status tracking to ensure all damages have been reported and board of inquiries done.
- Ensures that all the departmental accounting records and transactions are in order and comply with accounting standards.
- Ensures that Travelling and subsistence allowance is issued out to facilitate assignments, cleared as per policy, reconcile the appropriate folios, and produce monthly reports.
- Maintains vacation, occasional, sick, and other forms of leave records for the whole department.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Financial Accounting Degree.
- Any professional accounting qualification e.g. ACCA, or CIS is an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience working in an accounting environment.
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the SAP accounting system.
- Attention to detail with accounting figures; and
- Good report writing.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.