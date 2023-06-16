Administration Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Maranatha Christian Group of Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Administration Officer that has arisen due to growth. Maranatha Christian Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
Administration:
- Develop and update administrative systems to make them more efficient.
- Resolve administrative problems.
- Support in coordination with Accounts, HR, Marketing and Academic departments to ensure integrated internal controls.
- Receives, inspects, and distributes merchandise to appropriate stations/individuals.
- Prepares periodic reports related to purchasing, inventory control.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Maintains supplier information for regularly purchased items, and be informed of current local market conditions.
- Carries out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning etc.
- Managing the Store room.
- Ensures effective processing of requisitions.
Procurement:
- Ordering and taking stock of office supplies.
- Ensures that a transparent and responsive procurement process is implemented and maintained.
- Maintains supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies and verifying receipts of supplies.
- Routine communication, coordination and planning with the relevant requesting staff/ programs regarding the order and delivery of supplies.
- Assisting in ensuring that all Supplies, services and equipment required are delivered in time to stations (Kadoma, MJS Harare & MCHS Harare).
- Support in establishment and maintenance of ethical, professional working relationships with suppliers.
Projects: Overseen school projects e.g. chickens, garden etc.
Operations:
- Assist with enrolment of students.
- Assisting the exams office.
- Managing motors vehicles in support of the transport manager.
- Managing of Maranatha Christian office equipment.
- Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques.
- Ensures maintenance of the premises.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certified Administrative or Procurement Professional.
- Bachelor degree in a relevant field.
- Vast experience of administration work from well reputable organizations.
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal). Extremely detail oriented to ensure accuracy and quality across all tasks.
- Excellent people skills.
- Creative problem solving.
- Detail to Appearance; dress in a professional manner.
- Must be flexible and willing to work extra time during busy times and on call during weekends and after business hours.
- Must be able to complete tasks thoroughly and accurately, sometimes with little direction.
- Ability to read and interpret various documents.
- Ability to speak effectively among executives, clients, customers, and employees.
- Ability to resolve complex administrative problems independently and perform tasks that are diverse and advanced.
- Ability to solve problems and follow through on a variety of tasks.
- Demonstrate highest level of ethics and ability to maintain confidentiality at all times with all situations and documentation.
- Demonstrate strong knowledge and extensive use of Microsoft Office.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmai.
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered and female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 18 June 2023
Maranatha Christian Schools
Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families