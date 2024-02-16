Administration Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Reports To: Human Resources Business Partner
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain the Master Register for all assets.
- Assistin TIMB asset management.
- Assistin Fleet Management as per the approved standards.
- Review and analyse vehicle mileages for the TIMB fleet.
- Facilitate Administration Purchase Plan development and implementation.
- Assistin store management.
- Conduct stock takes periodically.
- Recommend improvements/changes to SOPs for improved efficiency.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Administration/ Business Management.
- Arelevant administration/business management professional course.
- Four years working in Administration in a similar position.
- Valid class four driver's license.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Good Interpersonal skills.
- Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skils.
- Attention to detail.
- Team player.
- Result oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ADMINISTRATION OFFICER".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants
Deadline: 18 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.