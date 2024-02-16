Administration Officer (Harare)

Good Interpersonal skills.

Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skils.

Attention to detail.

Team player.

Result oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ADMINISTRATION OFFICER".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants

Deadline: 18 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message