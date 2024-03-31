Administration Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive and issue out all stationery and refreshments for TIMB Head office and Regional offices.
- Tracks stock levels and recommends reorder levels before stock out.
- Assist in compiling monthly returns for TIMB fleet. Initiate vehicles servicing and repairs as per standards.
- Assist in compiling annual staff uniform requirements.
- Assist in ensuring that there are adequate security guards as well as proper security services.
- Ensure that the building is clean and tidy.
- Update asset register as and when required.
- Ensure adequate provision of meeting refreshments
- Assist in overseeing performance of canteen services. Coordinate meeting bookings and room availability.
- Accurate filing of records.
- Minute taking as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Degree in Administration/ Business Management or any business-related qualification.
- A minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience.
- Valid class four driver’s license.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Good Interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge and acquisition.
- Organisational Awareness.
- Concern for order and quality
- Accuracy.
- Attention to detail.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Submit certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT”.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 31 March 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.