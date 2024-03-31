Administration Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and issue out all stationery and refreshments for TIMB Head office and Regional offices.

Tracks stock levels and recommends reorder levels before stock out.

Assist in compiling monthly returns for TIMB fleet. Initiate vehicles servicing and repairs as per standards.

Assist in compiling annual staff uniform requirements.

Assist in ensuring that there are adequate security guards as well as proper security services.

Ensure that the building is clean and tidy.

Update asset register as and when required.

Ensure adequate provision of meeting refreshments

Assist in overseeing performance of canteen services. Coordinate meeting bookings and room availability.

Accurate filing of records.

Minute taking as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Administration/ Business Management or any business-related qualification.

A minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience.

Valid class four driver’s license.

Other Requirements/ Competences:

Good Interpersonal skills.

Knowledge and acquisition.

Organisational Awareness.

Concern for order and quality

Accuracy.

Attention to detail.

Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Submit certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT”.