Administration Officer (Harare)

Job Description

As an Administration Officer, your primary responsibility is to provide administrative support to the organization, ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of daily operations. You will perform a wide range of administrative tasks, handle organizational processes, and support various departments within the company. Your attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and ability to manage multiple tasks will contribute to the overall effectiveness of the administrative functions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Coordination:

Assist in coordinating project-related activities, including scheduling, resource allocation, and logistics.

Maintain project documentation, such as contracts, permits, and compliance records.

Collaborate with project managers and engineers to ensure smooth project execution.

Track project timelines and milestones, and report on progress.

Procurement and Supply Chain Support: