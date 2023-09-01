Administration Officer (Harare)
Job Description
As an Administration Officer, your primary responsibility is to provide administrative support to the organization, ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of daily operations. You will perform a wide range of administrative tasks, handle organizational processes, and support various departments within the company. Your attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and ability to manage multiple tasks will contribute to the overall effectiveness of the administrative functions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Project Coordination:
- Assist in coordinating project-related activities, including scheduling, resource allocation, and logistics.
- Maintain project documentation, such as contracts, permits, and compliance records.
- Collaborate with project managers and engineers to ensure smooth project execution.
- Track project timelines and milestones, and report on progress.
Procurement and Supply Chain Support:
- Maintain accurate records of assets and inventory.
- Coordinate delivery of materials and equipment to project sites.
- Assist in managing the supply chain to ensure timely availability of resources.
Health and Safety Compliance:
- Support the implementation and monitoring of health and safety policies and procedures.
- Assist in conducting safety inspections and audits.
- Maintain safety records and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.
- Assist in organizing safety training sessions and disseminating safety information to staff.
Documentation and Reporting:
- Prepare and maintain various reports, including project progress reports, resource utilization reports, and incident reports.
- Ensure accurate and timely documentation of operational activities, including site records and work logs.
- Assist in maintaining electronic and physical filing systems for easy retrieval of documents.
Administrative Support:
- Provide general administrative support, including managing correspondence, organizing meetings, and maintaining calendars.
- Prepare and distribute internal communications, memos, and notices.
- Assist in preparing presentations, reports, and other documentation.
- Coordinate and schedule travel arrangements for staff, as required.
Quality Assurance:
- Assist in maintaining quality assurance processes and standards.
- Support the documentation and implementation of quality control procedures.
- Assist in conducting quality inspections and ensuring compliance with project specifications.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Engineering, or a related field (preferred).
- A minimum of 4 proven years’ experience in administrative roles, preferably in a civil engineering or construction environment.
- Knowledge of civil engineering operations and project management processes.
- Familiarity with procurement and supply chain procedures is advantageous.
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in record-keeping.
- Proficiency in using MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
- Understanding of health and safety regulations in construction or engineering.
- Familiarity with quality assurance processes is a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.
Deadline: 04 September 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.