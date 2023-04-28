Administration Officer

Job Description
ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the day-to-day administrative operations of the ZINGSA.
- Custody of ZINGSA assets register and ensuring adequate insurance.
- Articulation of corporate governance issues.
- Organising Board and/ or stakeholder meetings.
- Ensuring the efficient utilisation and control of ZINGSA assets through appropriate management systems.
- Administration budget formulation, control and material purchases.
- Development and implementation of ZINGSA security plan.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Business Studies/ Administration or equivalent.
- At least 3 years working experience in Administration.
- Interpersonal skills in developing relationships with stakeholders and problem-solving ability.
- Excellent organising, scheduling and time management skills.
- Competency in computer applications such as Excel, Word and Administration Information systems such as SAP.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:
The Director General
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant, Harare.
OR
Deadline: 30 April 2023