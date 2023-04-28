Administration Officer

Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the day-to-day administrative operations of the ZINGSA.

Custody of ZINGSA assets register and ensuring adequate insurance.

Articulation of corporate governance issues.

Organising Board and/ or stakeholder meetings.

Ensuring the efficient utilisation and control of ZINGSA assets through appropriate management systems.

Administration budget formulation, control and material purchases.

Development and implementation of ZINGSA security plan.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business Studies/ Administration or equivalent.

At least 3 years working experience in Administration.

Interpersonal skills in developing relationships with stakeholders and problem-solving ability.

Excellent organising, scheduling and time management skills.

Competency in computer applications such as Excel, Word and Administration Information systems such as SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023