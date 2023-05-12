Administrative and Logistics Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Under the guidance and supervision of the Senior Finance and Administrative Officer will support the smooth operation of the organization’s facilities, procurement, inventory, security, and travel management. He/she will also ensure the efficient running of FHI 360 Zimbabwe fleet of vehicles, including control, allocations, maintenance, fueling, servicing and repairs. Manage drivers and ensure adherence to road safety standards. Provide management with regular feedback on fleet maintenance and cost, including drivers’ performance and training needs. The Administrative and Logistics Officer will be responsible for effective utilization of organizational resources in achieving the above stated deliverables.

Supervisor: Senior Finance and Administrative Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the Finance and Operations department to plan, organize and oversee the multi- functional provisions of procurement, security, and administrative support to FHI 360 Zimbabwe.

Schedule and allocate vehicles, at country, provincial and district level, and make optimal use of FHI 360 transport assets.

Schedule and approve all maintenance, servicing, and repairs of all vehicles, ensuring the use of quality spare parts and focusing on limiting vehicle down time.

Ensure that all vehicles are properly licensed and insured and that all records and logbooks are up to date.

Manage contract with fuel providers, and ensure accurate accounting of kilometers, fuel consumption and cost.

Oversee all drivers ensuring that all are trained, qualified, and appropriately licensed.

Assist on sourcing strategies that support corporate and field objectives, providing FHI 360 competitive advantage in the areas of materials, supplies, security, and services management.

Maintain a schedule of upkeep, rehabilitation, and maintenance of the entire FHI 360 facility, including the physical building structure, all mechanical, electrical, and related equipment in accordance with energy conservation and preventive maintenance programs.

Ensure the maintenance and tracking of inventory/stock of all office equipment.

Supervision of all petty cash requests for Country Office

Manage travel arrangements for Provincial and District staffs and other participants.

Supports the planning, coordination, and allocation of office space in consultation with relevant parties.

Ensures appropriate tagging of office equipment, furniture, and fittings.

Supervise and manage Receptionist and or Administrative Assistants

Provide stand-by services in cases of driver shortage.

Perform other relevant duties as assigned.

Strong sense of ethics, integrity, credibility, and respect of diversity.

Ability to communicate effectively with staff and management with diplomacy and firmness.

Qualifications and Experience

BS/BA in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or related field and a minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in operations, procurement, maintenance, and/or administration of facilities/fleet management.

Or completed ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC, HND or any other relevant professional qualification with a minimum of 3 years post qualification is required.

A minimum of a Diploma in Transport and Logistics or related field, possession of trade test certificate or any recognized traffic certificate would be an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.

Possession of a valid driver’s license is a must.

Familiarity with donor-funded procurement rules and regulations (particularly experience with USAID procurement regulations) is required.

Knowledge, Skills & Attributes:

Proven proactive skills in identifying cost savings, cost avoidance and efficiency opportunities.

Knowledge of Zimbabwe transportation laws and regulations, logistics, fleet scheduling, administration, and maintenance

Extensive knowledge of vehicle insurance, safety and traffic rules, strong Zimbabwe experience and knowledge of Zimbabwe context

Demonstrated expertise in building effective relationship with key internal customers and other key stakeholders.

Demonstrated knowledge in pricing, contracts negotiations, conflict resolutions, policies, and procedures.

Good analytical, numerical, and mature problem-solving skills.

Ability to adapt easily to changing needs and patterns of work.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Pastel, AccPac, Quick Books or any Accounting Software

Ability to manage and work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Good team player, positive attitude, flexible mind, comfortable in working in multi- cultural settings.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Administrative-and-Logistics-Officer_Requisition-2023200771

Deadline: 18 May 2023