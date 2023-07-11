Administrative Assistant: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)
Job Description
About ZADT
ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of project Administrative Assistant for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro- Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. The position will support the administration and finance functions to ensure proper accountability of inventory such as vehicles, motor bikes, stationery, and office supplies. This position reports to the Finance and Administration Manager of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the procurement of goods and services according to set procedure.
- Develops and implements improvements to existing operational procedures to maximize efficiency and ensure operations costs are in line with budget.
- Ensures follow-up of the fleet (repairs, maintenance, fuel consumption).
- Participates in planning and co-ordinating the project’s vehicle needs and staff movements.
- Manages and updates the Asset register.
- Maintains an up-to-date record of assets and ensures that the Asset database is up to date.
- Checks completeness and accuracy of fixed assets sub ledger and register.
- Compiles monthly stock, fleet, asset, and fuel reports for financial reporting.
- Assists in the maintenance of Human resources records for project staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, Administration, or related field
- At least 3 years work experience in the same field
- Knowledge of information management systems, IFRS, inventory and fleet control systems
- Experience in inventory, fleet, and assets management.
- Experience with Payables management, bookkeeping and financial reporting.
- A clean class Four (4) driver’s licence.
Required Skills:
- Analytical skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Computer skills.
- Communication skills report writing and presentation skills.
- Planning, organizing and coordination skills.
- Ability to work with a diverse team.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send one document that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to: info@zadt.co.zw
NB: ZADT is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
The Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) was created on the 5th of October 2010 by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and Humanistic Institute for Development Cooperation (Hivos) for the primary purpose of contributing to the recovery and improvement of the smallholder farming sector and improve the food security and incomes of rural households in Zimbabwe.