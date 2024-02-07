Administrative Assistant/ Assistant Registrar- Human Resource (Mutare)

The incumbent should have a strong appreciation of the various HR policies and procedures, and should be able to assist in the following HR activities:

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruitment, selection and appointment of staff.

Administration of employee contracts in line with labour laws and maintaining an accurate employee database.

Administration of an accurate employee leave register.

Human resource planning.

Staff induction.

Training and development.

Service HR related Committee meetings in line with University policies and regulations.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a first degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent, plus at least twelve (12) months relevant experience.

Experience and knowledge of dealing with workers under the Construction Industry and General Agriculture (Agriculture Industry) is an added advantage.

The incumbent should be proficient in computer skills especially Microsoft excel, be of high integrity and should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

NB: Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 08 February 2024 @1400 hrs