Administrative Assistant/ Assistant Registrar- Human Resource (Mutare)
Job Description
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
REGISTRY DEPARTMENT
The incumbent should have a strong appreciation of the various HR policies and procedures, and should be able to assist in the following HR activities:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruitment, selection and appointment of staff.
- Administration of employee contracts in line with labour laws and maintaining an accurate employee database.
- Administration of an accurate employee leave register.
- Human resource planning.
- Staff induction.
- Training and development.
- Service HR related Committee meetings in line with University policies and regulations.
- Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a first degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent, plus at least twelve (12) months relevant experience.
- Experience and knowledge of dealing with workers under the Construction Industry and General Agriculture (Agriculture Industry) is an added advantage.
- The incumbent should be proficient in computer skills especially Microsoft excel, be of high integrity and should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
NB: Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 08 February 2024 @1400 hrs
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.