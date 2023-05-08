Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Bell Petroleum

Administrative Assistant

Bell Petroleum
May. 07, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified Administration Assistant with Telesales experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing general office support i.e. working as a receptionist, handling interactions with outside visitors, answering and passing on calls, providing directions and information.
  • Providing administrative support to ensure efficient operation of the office.
  • Inventory control.
  • Preparing documents, processing and directing mail, incoming packages or deliveries.
  • Scheduling meetings and appointments regularly.
  • Maintaining accountability of budget and processed expenditure.
  • Purchase office supply.
  • Establishing and maintaining office files.
  • Providing customer service.
  • Contacting potential or existing customers to inform them about a product or service using scripts.
  • Answering questions about products or the company.
  • Asking questions to understand customer requirements and close sales.
  • Directing prospects to the field sales team when needed.
  • Entering and updating customer information in the database.
  • Keeping records of calls, sales and noting useful information.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma/HND/Degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
  • Marketing certification is an added advantage.
  • 1-2 years' relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Send you application to the The HR Officer: Email: vtvacancies@gmail.com.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 07 May 2023

Bell Petroleum

Established in 2014, Bell Petroleum Company specializes in the marketing of petroleum products such as Diesel, Unleaded Petrol, Illuminating Parafin, Jet A1 Fuel, Lubricants, LP Gas and Bitumen. Bell Petroleum Company has established itself as one of the leading trading companies for Petroleum Products in Zimbabwe and is expanding into the region of Southern Africa.

In addition to supplying & providing the above, Bell Petroleum is actively involved in transportation of the mentioned products & has a sizable fleet. Shop NB3 VOP11 Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale, Harare

http://www.bellpetroleum.co.zw 

Related Jobs

PULA Advisors
PULA Advisors

Assistant Call Centre Agent

Deadline:
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

Receptionist

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More