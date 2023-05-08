Administrative Assistant

Established in 2014, Bell Petroleum Company specializes in the marketing of petroleum products such as Diesel, Unleaded Petrol, Illuminating Parafin, Jet A1 Fuel, Lubricants, LP Gas and Bitumen. Bell Petroleum Company has established itself as one of the leading trading companies for Petroleum Products in Zimbabwe and is expanding into the region of Southern Africa.

In addition to supplying & providing the above, Bell Petroleum is actively involved in transportation of the mentioned products & has a sizable fleet. Shop NB3 VOP11 Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale, Harare

http://www.bellpetroleum.co.zw