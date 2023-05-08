Administrative Assistant

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified Administration Assistant with Telesales experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing general office support i.e. working as a receptionist, handling interactions with outside visitors, answering and passing on calls, providing directions and information.
- Providing administrative support to ensure efficient operation of the office.
- Inventory control.
- Preparing documents, processing and directing mail, incoming packages or deliveries.
- Scheduling meetings and appointments regularly.
- Maintaining accountability of budget and processed expenditure.
- Purchase office supply.
- Establishing and maintaining office files.
- Providing customer service.
- Contacting potential or existing customers to inform them about a product or service using scripts.
- Answering questions about products or the company.
- Asking questions to understand customer requirements and close sales.
- Directing prospects to the field sales team when needed.
- Entering and updating customer information in the database.
- Keeping records of calls, sales and noting useful information.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma/HND/Degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
- Marketing certification is an added advantage.
- 1-2 years' relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Send you application to the The HR Officer: Email: vtvacancies@gmail.com.
NB: Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 07 May 2023