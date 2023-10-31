Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Administrative Assistant: Finance (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Nov. 06, 2023
Job Description

The position exists to give support to the Finance Director and all other functions in the Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving and copying.
  • Attends to the organization and servicing of the department's conferences and meetings.
  • Maintains the Department's diary by planning and scheduling appointments.
  • Handles all departmental correspondences.
  • Types documents, maintains a filing system and manages databases for the Department.
  • Represents the Department by communicating and obtaining information, following up on delegated assignments to Finance Department staff.
  • Screens phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them appropriately.
  • Handles correspondences through emails and letters.
  • Receives visitors/clients to the office of the Finance Director.
  • Maintains and update internal directory
  • Assists the Finance Director on Board issues, following-up delegated assignments, knowing when to act and angwhen to altand refer matters to the Finance Director.
  • Attends to the compilation and distribution of Board packs.
  • Maintains Board issues in confidence including Board reports.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Finance Director.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O' Levels including English and Maths/ Account.
  • At least 2 A'Levels or Equivalent.
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources

Zimbabwe National Road Administration

489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,

Highlands, Harare

Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw

Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.

NB: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276

Deadline: 06 November 2023 @4:30pm

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.

