Administrative Assistant: Finance (Harare)

Job Description

The position exists to give support to the Finance Director and all other functions in the Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving and copying.

Attends to the organization and servicing of the department's conferences and meetings.

Maintains the Department's diary by planning and scheduling appointments.

Handles all departmental correspondences.

Types documents, maintains a filing system and manages databases for the Department.

Represents the Department by communicating and obtaining information, following up on delegated assignments to Finance Department staff.

Screens phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them appropriately.

Handles correspondences through emails and letters.

Receives visitors/clients to the office of the Finance Director.

Maintains and update internal directory

Assists the Finance Director on Board issues, following-up delegated assignments, knowing when to act and refer matters to the Finance Director.

Attends to the compilation and distribution of Board packs.

Maintains Board issues in confidence including Board reports.

Any other duties as assigned by the Finance Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O' Levels including English and Maths/ Account.

At least 2 A'Levels or Equivalent.

Diploma in Secretarial Studies.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources