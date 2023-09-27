Administrative Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the senior Administrator.

Records keeping and management.

Maintaining files.

Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.

Managing Office supplies.

Qualifications and Experience

Business management deploma or degree or relevant.

At least 4 years working experience.

Class 4 driver's license (a must have).

NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Email application letter and CV to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com