Kamativi Mining Company

Administrative Assistant

Kamativi Mining Company
Sep. 26, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting the senior Administrator.
  • Records keeping and management.
  • Maintaining files.
  • Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.
  • Managing Office supplies.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Business management deploma or degree or relevant.
  • At least 4 years working experience.
  • Class 4 driver's license (a must have).

NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Email application letter and CV to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com

Deadline: 26 September 2023

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

