Administrative Assistant
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post. Registry Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To act as the first point of contact for enquiries to the office from students, staff and the public, either in person or by telephone and to help in the recruitment of new students. This includes advising students and staff on regulatory and procedural matters.
- Processing and preparing sessional examination results for the Faculty Board of Examiners and the Academic Board.
- Acts as Secretary to Faculty and University committees as well as board of associate colleges in the faculty.
- Maintains administrative procedures in relation to student registration, teaching and assessment, using the University student database as appropriate.
- The faculty administrator reports to the Executive Dean/ Director and provides administrative support to the academic activities of the Faculty.
- To act as a first point of contact for faculty staff and student seeking advice on regulatory and procedural matters.
- The Executive Dean of the Faculty, Registrar, and Directors of Registry Departments may direct carrying out of any other administrative duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- A holder of a Bachelor’s degree.
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in a University or related environment.
- The candidate must have good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the email subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above-mentioned instructions will cause the application to be disqualified.
This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.