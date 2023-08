Administrative Assistant: Non-Current Assets

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of the University asset register.

Drafting and posting of all periodic depreciation, Au and other related Journals.

Verification of existence and location of Assets.

Compilation of all relevant Audit schedules.

Servicing of related committee meetings.

Asset Disposal management in liaison with procurement.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

An Accounting/ Finance Degree or equivalent.

At least one (1) years relevant work experience in a similar position preferably in University environment.

Knowledge of IPSAS that deal with NCA is an added advantage.

Computer literacy/ Accounting packages a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource