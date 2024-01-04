Administrative Assistant, Student Admissions, Records and Registration
Job Description
REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Administrative Assistant, Student Admissions, Records and Registration will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruitment, admission and registration of students.
- Assessing student applications.
- Providing professional advice and guidance on admission and recruitment processes and procedures.
- Attending to queries related to admissions, fees and registration.
- Issuing admission letters.
- Producing and disseminating admission and registration statistics.
- Keeping up to date student records.
- Marketing University programmes to prospective students.
- Providing Secretarial duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal applicants should possess five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
- A Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Records and Archives Management from a reputable University.
- At least one (1) year experience in a records and archives management environment or dealing with students in a Higher and Tertiary institution.
- Computer literacy will be a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi