Job Description

The Tearfund Zimbabwe team are looking for someone who is passionate about effective communications and loves organising to take on the role of Administration Assistant. The Administration Assist will assist the Programme Director and the staff in the country by providing a proactive, quality administrative service. In particular, to provide administrative support, travel advice, compliance with mandatory requests from the region and to assist with project work and delegated tasks.

Tearfund is a UK based, Christian INGO working in 50 countries around the world, to lift people out of poverty, using local partners and churches wherever possible.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualification in Business Administration, international management (or equivalent)

Experience of and proven ability to develop and manage a range of administrative processes

Experience of working in a fast paced environment

Are you a commited Christian with effective communication skills and attention to detail? Do you love working as a team and are you able to use your own initiative?

Documents: Administrative Assistant - Zimbabwe .pdf (317.42 KB)

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.tearfund.org/tearfund/jobs/vacancy/2725/questions/1/

NB: This is a fixed term contract of 3 Years based in Harara, Zimbabwe, with a possibility of renewal. Applicants must possess the right to live and work in Zimbabwe.

The successful candidate will be offered a Gross Salary of $16,714 USD Per Annum.

The recruitment process will include specific checks related to safeguarding issues. In addition, personal identification information will be submitted against a Watchlist database to check against criminal convictions as a counter-terror measure.

Deadline: 15 May 2023