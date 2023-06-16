Administrative Assistant x6

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Assistant Registrar, the incumbent shall be responsible for assisting in the following areas:
Recruitment:
- Coordinating the hiring process through.
- Preparing and posting vacancy announcements and advertisements.
- Preparing applicants’ summary tables.
- Preparing complete application dossiers/ files for the Appointments Board.
- Providing information to potential applicants about the recruitment process and
- Coordinating interview schedules.
Human Resources Administration:
- Assisting in creating and updating departmental position descriptions.
- Assisting in addressing Human Resources questions and problems as well as making recommendations to the Assistant Registrar regarding possible actions/ solutions.
- Assisting employees with the completion of Human Resources forms and verifying the information.
- Assisting in leave scheduling, tracking and reporting.
- Maintaining employees’ leave records and developing regular reports on the various types of leave.
- Performing general office support duties/ tasks such as preparing correspondence, scheduling and canceling meetings and appointments, compiling information.
- Coordinating the work of students on Work Related Learning or interns in the Human Resources Office.
- Attending to staff disciplinary and labour related cases.
- Servicing University Committees.
Welfare:
- Liaising with Heads of Departments in the University on training needs identification and validation.
- Assisting in the coordination, development, implementation and assessment of training needs programmes.
- Assisting with analysis of training needs, employee feedback and developing training needs schedules.
- Tracking the completion of training and
- Collecting, compiling and preparing reports concerning the training needs programme.
Policies and Procedures:
- Ensuring Compliance with University laws and regulations regarding Human Resources activities.
- Maintaining knowledge of legal requirements and regulations affecting Human Resources functions and ensuring that policies, procedures and reporting are in compliance with these regulations and requirements and
- Assisting in the drafting new policies and reviewing of the same.
Records Management:
- Generating, coordinating and maintaining accurate and up to date Human Resources related files and records for all University Staff.
- Maintaining job applicants’ files in an organised manner.
- Maintaining performance appraisals forms, promotion dossiers as well as tenure files and
- Maintaining employee confidence and protecting Human Resources operations by keeping employee personal data confidential at all times.
- Any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a first degree in Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations, Industrial Psychology, Law or equivalent plus one (1) year relevant working experience.
- An IPMZ Diploma/ qualification in Labour Law or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.
Person Specification:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
- Ability to use independent judgment and take initiative.
- Should be mature, hardworking, reliable, responsible and prepared to work overtime.
- Sound analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and collaboratively as part of team.
- Ability to work with a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Ability to maintain employee confidence and protect Human Resources Operations by keeping personnel data confidential at all times.
- Ability to provide customer service even when under deadline and other pressure.
- Knowledge of issues and best practices in Human Resources procedures and methods in an academic environment is preferable.
- Excellent computer skills and
- Experience in delivering presentations or facilitating training to small groups.
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662