Administrative Assistant/Assistant Registrar/Principal Assistant Registrar, Central Records and Archiving

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing records management policies and systems to ensure that records are accurate and stored securely for the correct amount of time and dispose of in line with legal requires.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders for the effective implementation of the University’s records management policy.

Designing and developing appropriate records management/filling systems.

Classifying and indexing records.

Dealing with enquiries and requests for information, including queries from internal users requiring data for reference in making decisions.

Destroying or archiving records.

Managing the changeover from paper to electronic records management system.

Ensuring compliance with relevant legislation and regulations.

Verification of prospective employees’/students qualifications to determine authenticity of certificates.

Managing budgets and resources for the Records section.

Maintaining a retention schedule for the university records.

Oversee the transition from paper to electronic management systems.

Maintain various records and prepare periodic reports.

Taking minutes in Committees.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Records Management/ Archaeology or equivalent.

A Master’s degree in Records Management/ Archaeology or equivalent is an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ post qualification experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Acting Principal Assistant Registrar – Human Resource