Administrative Secretary (x3)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Arranging School Board meetings, to include, preparation of agendas, minute taking, follow up on relevant action points.
- Advising the School on University policies and procedures especially the School Regulations.
- Providing administrative support to the Staff and Students of the relevant School including maintenance of student files, enrolment audit trail and arrangements for School educational visits.
- Maintaining School budgets, time tabling and venues allocation.
- Managing in person and telephone enquiries from Students, Parents and Staff.
- Assisting with data input of changes of student programmes if and when required.
- Overseeing day to day administrative functions of the School.
- Managing and supervising secretarial staff within the School.
- Attending to student queries.
- Maintaining records through retrieving, retaining, storing, compiling, coding and updating records and files as appropriate.
- Processing of students’ results.
- Facilitating orientation of new students on school based issues.
- Servicing School and University committees.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the School Dean.
- Receiving, screening and assisting visitors as necessary.
- Maintaining diaries and arranging appointments.
- Receiving incoming and outgoing mail and directing them to their relevant departments.
- Receiving papers for meetings and preparing files.
- Preparing correspondences and reports using various software applications such as word, spreadsheets, databases, and graphics packages.
- Photocopying and printing documents for the office.
- Any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a first degree in Social Sciences, Arts or Humanities and a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies plus one (1) year relevant proven working experience of front desk job responsibilities.
- Applicants must have five (5) Ordinary levels including English Language.
- In addition, applicants must be computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point.
Personal Attributes:
- Applicants must be mature, hardworking, reliable, honest and possess superior interpersonal and communication skills. Additional attributes required include ability to pay attention to detail and minute taking.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=154
Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
Deadline: 24 August 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662