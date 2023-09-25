Administrative Trainees x5 (Lupane)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the Administrative Assistant positions in Tsholotsho x1, Nkayi x1, Bubi x1, Lupane x1 and Seke x1 for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position is meant to provide program and administrative support to the DREAMS Program. The successful candidate will report to the HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the HIV Prevention and ASRH officers in the delivery of the DREAMS community interventions by identifying sources of information for the preparation of program documents such as SOPs, IEC materials, innovations, etc.

Reviewing and documenting program successes emanating from the DREAMS program interventions in the DREAMS districts.

Supporting the work of DREAMS Ambassadors and Mentors in the identification, enrolment, and delivery of safe space activities.

Profiling AGYWs for secondary service provision and link for ASRH services.

Gathering feedback from DREAMS participants regarding the program to inform planning.

Assisting in organizing and conducting site visits and spot checks to district activity locations to monitor implementation fidelity as guided by approved PEPFAR standards.

Liaising with the M&E team in tracking and reporting related targets and ensuring thematic information is entered in the DHIS2.

Writing weekly department reports and assisting in compiling information for monthly and quarterly progress reports.

Compiling information on community volunteer activities and progress including collection of registers and reports.

Assisting in organizing of training and meetings for community volunteers.

Processing requisitions for DREAMS Ambassadors and Mentors travel, stipends, and other allowances.

Filing documents for easy access and retrieval.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent graduate holding a degree/diploma in a health-related field like Nursing, Public Health, Counselling or Social Science area.

Being a DREAMS beneficiary will be an added advantage.

Strong ability to think and work creatively and independently, be responsible and have some professional work ethics.

Ability to prioritize and organize multiple skills, work under pressure, and meet deadlines.

Excellent written, oral, and proof-reading skills.

Good Computer skills including knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: admintr@zimttech.org