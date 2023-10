Administrator (OMAO)

Job Description

This role is individually accountable for providing immediate response to administrative requirements in accordance with SLA parameters, in a processing environment. Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.

Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.

Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.

Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.

Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.

Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.

Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (Required), Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management (Required).

Skills: