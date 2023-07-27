Admissions and Student Records Secretary

Job Description

REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeping the supervisor’s diary and appointments.

Typing and filing.

Taking Minutes and keeping student records.

Attending to incoming and outgoing telephone calls.

Handling photopying services.

Attending to visitors and screening them.

Bringing to the attention of the supervisory any observed abnormalities.

Perform other job related duties as required by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

A National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or its equivalent.

Applicants must have at least three (3) years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw