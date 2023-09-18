Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) Mentor (Harare)

Job Description

The AGYW Mentor is responsible for providing guidance and support to adolescent girls and young women in the DREAMS-RISE program. The mentor will build lasting, trusting relationships and create safe spaces for AGYW to push themselves and realize their potential. She will work closely with the Technical Director to provide girls with the skills and knowledge they need to counter stereotypes and obstacles and achieve their goals. She will support DREAMS-RISE mentoring programs through providing girls access to opportunities, trainings, people, places, and things outside their routine environment so that they are exposed to new experiences that enable them to discover their own strengths and thrive. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting AGYW activities in goal setting, decision-making, youth development, group dynamics, and life skills training. She/he will listen, and provide guidance and insight to mentees, create a framework for AGYW to develop their skills and reach their goals. They will also be responsible for providing guidance on career or entrepreneurial paths and helping AGYW to develop meaningful relationships with their peers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Roll out the DREAMS mentorship curriculum trainings across the 11 RISE districts.

Meet with AGYW on a regular basis to discuss their career goals, development plans, and any challenges they are facing.

Facilitate opportunities for training, events, district, national, regional and international workshops and seminars, and to help expand AGYW knowledge, skills, abilities and opportunities.

Provide guidance and advice on career paths and growth opportunities for AGYW to reach their full potential and develop their skills.

Create a supportive and nurturing environment for AGYW to learn and grow in their various sectors.

The AGYW Mentor will support his/her mentees by empowering them to resolve their HIV risk, develop coping strategies for their future, establish appropriate boundaries, their strengths, talents, and gifts and encouraging them to find ways to use them.

Working closely with DREAMS-RISE District program coordinators, the Mentor is responsible for working with groups of vulnerable AGYW in safe spaces in the community and establish a trusting relationship with the AGYW and provide education and referrals to essential services to ensure that the AGYW are empowered to remain healthy and HIV-free.

To develop a relationship with AGYW in the aim of providing support, guidance, friendship, positive interaction, exposure to positive activities, opportunities to learn life skills and positive problem-solving skills, to ease some of the effects resulting from HIV burden.

To provide a creative, consistent, constructive, customized, and skillfully coordinated package of support to AGYW in the DREAMS-RISE program.

To support young people to develop positive and supportive networks.

Working with parents and other relevant stakeholders to maximize their capacity to safeguard the AGYW and enhance the parent-child relationship while referring to other agencies as required.

To develop excellent relationships with local partners, public and private partners in ensuring that AGYW and their families have access to services that best meet their needs.

To work extensively with education and training providers to secure access or sustain places for young people in potential businesses or recognized training institutions.

To deliver evidence-based programs of support aiming to improve, for example, the communication skills, social competence, and critical thinking skills of young people. (Training provided).

Perform various activities in support of the DREAMS-RISE program design, planning, implementation, monitoring, and reporting including but not limited to documentation of success stories.

Prepare presentations and coordinate program communication needs through writing and editing communication resources, such as case studies, brochures, briefs, reports, for both internal and external audiences.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Business, Psychology, Education, or Human Resources.

At least 2 years of experience in a mentoring role.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Strong knowledge of mentoring techniques, principles, and practices.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills.

Able to motivate and inspire others.

Able to build trust and establish meaningful relationships.

Proven track record of success in developing and mentoring young people.

Great training and facilitation skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.