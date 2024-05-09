Advocacy and Communications Intern (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose of the position is to enhance the visibility of project activities implemented by MUSASA through publications, social media, web-based platforms, and other media outlets. The Communications and Advocacy Intern will support the Communications and Advocacy Officer. He/she will support the program team in documenting stories of significant change.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support development of communication plans and activities.
- Develop newsletters and other publications.
- acilitate stakeholder engagement and networking.
- Work closely and support the team in coordinating stories of significant change and supporting the consortium on communication and documentation.
- Drafting and editing materials that speak about the Consortiums activities.
- Collecting data and maintaining the consortiums communications database.
- Drafting and editing communications copies (press releases, publications).
- Organizing and coordinating networking events (particularly disability- related events).
- Support IEC and training material development, ensuring the materials are accessible and meet. branding guidelines and expected quality.
- Provide support to advocacy work disability-inclusion.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors degree in Media and Society Studies, Communications, International Relations or related field.
- Proven experience in communications, media relations.
- Two Years ’ experience working in a Communications & Advocacy related role.
- Familiarity with disability-inclusive development work.
- Proficient in MS Office packages (word, excel, PowerPoint.
- Excellent communication skills (oral and written).
- Flexible, proactive and resourceful with strong organizational skills and the ability to manage. competing priorities and meet tight deadlines in a rapidly changing environment.
- Appreciation of communication materials in accessible formats.
How to Apply
Submit your Curriculum Vitae with three (3) traceable references and application letter via email to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw Cc advocacy@musasa.co.zw, Clearly indicating “Communications and Advocacy Intern’’ on the subject of the email by 15 May 2024
Indicate the expected salary in the application letter. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Safeguarding Commitment
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa's Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.