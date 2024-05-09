Advocacy and Communications Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the position is to enhance the visibility of project activities implemented by MUSASA through publications, social media, web-based platforms, and other media outlets. The Communications and Advocacy Intern will support the Communications and Advocacy Officer. He/she will support the program team in documenting stories of significant change.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support development of communication plans and activities.

Develop newsletters and other publications.

acilitate stakeholder engagement and networking.

Work closely and support the team in coordinating stories of significant change and supporting the consortium on communication and documentation.

Drafting and editing materials that speak about the Consortiums activities.

Collecting data and maintaining the consortiums communications database.

Drafting and editing communications copies (press releases, publications).

Organizing and coordinating networking events (particularly disability- related events).

Support IEC and training material development, ensuring the materials are accessible and meet. branding guidelines and expected quality.

Provide support to advocacy work disability-inclusion.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors degree in Media and Society Studies, Communications, International Relations or related field.

Proven experience in communications, media relations.

Two Years ’ experience working in a Communications & Advocacy related role.

Familiarity with disability-inclusive development work.

Proficient in MS Office packages (word, excel, PowerPoint.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written).

Flexible, proactive and resourceful with strong organizational skills and the ability to manage. competing priorities and meet tight deadlines in a rapidly changing environment.

Appreciation of communication materials in accessible formats.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your Curriculum Vitae with three (3) traceable references and application letter via email to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw Cc advocacy@musasa.co.zw, Clearly indicating “Communications and Advocacy Intern’’ on the subject of the email by 15 May 2024

Indicate the expected salary in the application letter. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.