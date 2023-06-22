Advocacy & Safeguarding Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

The Advocacy Coordinator assists in planning, developing, implementation and monitoring and evaluation of advocacy programs by WVZ as per the established priorities and annual action plan. Reporting to the Advocacy Communications and External Engagement Team Lead, the AC provides support to program initiatives by analysing policy gaps, opportunities for scaling up and strengthening programs, especially the gender, child protection and the `It takes a world to end violence against children’ campaign. The coordinator coordinates establishment of linkages in programs, and ensure the advocacy pillar to WV programs is enhanced. The coordinator will be responsible for developing models, key messages and effective advocacy campaigns and handle complex WVZ campaigns for grassroots program effectiveness and realisation of intended outcomes

Duties and Responsibilities

Policy:

Assist in crafting and developing policy briefs for advocacy work in WVZ operational areas on issues of birth registration, gender and ending violence against children.

Participate in policy platforms/forums that are in WVZ’s line of work particularly on issues relating to children.

Assist and participate in the crafting and formulating WVZ policies and frameworks.

Advocacy:

Feedback