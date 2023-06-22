Advocacy & Safeguarding Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description
The Advocacy Coordinator assists in planning, developing, implementation and monitoring and evaluation of advocacy programs by WVZ as per the established priorities and annual action plan. Reporting to the Advocacy Communications and External Engagement Team Lead, the AC provides support to program initiatives by analysing policy gaps, opportunities for scaling up and strengthening programs, especially the gender, child protection and the `It takes a world to end violence against children’ campaign. The coordinator coordinates establishment of linkages in programs, and ensure the advocacy pillar to WV programs is enhanced. The coordinator will be responsible for developing models, key messages and effective advocacy campaigns and handle complex WVZ campaigns for grassroots program effectiveness and realisation of intended outcomes
Duties and Responsibilities
Policy:
- Assist in crafting and developing policy briefs for advocacy work in WVZ operational areas on issues of birth registration, gender and ending violence against children.
- Participate in policy platforms/forums that are in WVZ’s line of work particularly on issues relating to children.
- Assist and participate in the crafting and formulating WVZ policies and frameworks.
Advocacy:
- Act as the organisation’s representative in all relevant National Level Coordination and Cluster Forums in support of World Vision’s advocacy agenda.
- Provide support in the coordination and implementation of all WVZ Advocacy, Child Protection and Gender Programs.
- Develop Disability Inclusion Advocacy Programs to scale up interventions and policies to ensure programs are disability friendly.
- Facilitate the design, planning and implementation of World Vision Advocacy Campaigns.
- Support Area Programmes in implementing and rolling out Citizen Voice & Action (CVA).
- Support Area Programmes in implementing and rolling out Channels of Hope (CoH) models to advocate against Gender Based, effects of HIV & AIDS and harmful practices on Maternal Newborn Child Health and Maternal Child health. Popularizing and implementing the `It takes a world to end violence against children’ campaign with a specific focus on child sexual violence.
- To facilitate training and raising the awareness of the WV programming models into the CP system in collaboration with the CP unit.
- Consolidate pre and post workshop reports.
- Enhance monitoring of the `It takes a world to end violence against children’ campaign, CoH and CVA.
- Coordinate participation and representation of organisation in specific national advocacy initiatives in conjunction with relevant partners.
- Attend coalition and other child focused networks.
- Participate in advocacy related WebEx and joining the advocacy and child protection community of practice.
Gender:
- Facilitate mainstreaming of gender into APs and grants in World Vision areas of operation.
- Create awareness and enhancing capacity of staff in understanding gender concepts.
- Design and implementation of community-based gender projects.
- Empowerment of men, women, boys and girls to promote gender equality and any other programs that contribute to the Sustained Development Goals, particularly goal 3 `Promote Gender Equality and Empower Women’.
Advocacy Communications
- Drafting advocacy articles, press releases, branding and profiling articles for the global campaign.
- Documentation of best practices and lessons learnt in the implementation of advocacy related work and the global campaign.
- Design and procure advocacy-oriented communication products, campaign and IEC materials for the department. Ensure overall coverage and documentation of advocacy initiatives.
Administrative Support:
- Assist in providing administrative support to the Advocacy department.
- Process payment requests, purchase orders and procurement requisitions and ensuring that the costs are correctly allocated and invoices processed timeously.
- Ensure efficient and timely procurement of advocacy related goods. Assist in producing monthly departmental narrative reports.
Safeguarding:
- Actively build a culture of safeguarding, where staff are informed and empowered to discuss key issues, report, and take action on safeguarding violations, making World Vision a safe place for all.
- Lead thinking on safeguarding risks and protection issues across the programme, including appropriate prevention, programming, and response methodology.
- Influence, network and collaborate with national level government, NGOs, donor agencies, UN Agencies, Clusters, Working Groups, and other safeguarding peers.
- Develop a contextualized Child and Adult Safeguarding Policy that meets or exceeds the WVI Child and Adult Safeguarding Policy, which is culturally sensitive and legally sound.
- Promote and roll out the Child and Adult Safeguarding Policy to all staff and affiliates, including the obligation for all WV staff to immediately report known or suspected child or adult beneficiary safeguarding violations within 24 hours for a Level 2 or Level 3 incident.
- Guide development of safeguarding incident preparedness plans (SIPPs), including referral plans for child and adult victims of sexual and other abuse, and plans to report incidents to local police and other duty bearers or regulators. Complete the annual safeguarding self-assessment (i.e. Safeguarding Update Report) by leading a working group to generate responses and updating leadership on a regular basis.
- Develop a safeguarding action plan in collaboration with your working group, based on results and feedback from the Safeguarding Update Report process, in order to continually improve your safeguarding system; hold staff accountable to completing the action plan with regular check-in’s during the year.
- Ensure all new staff, child monitors, interns, volunteers, and Board/Advisory Council members receive safeguarding orientation upon hire (ensure all new partner employees and volunteers receive safeguarding orientation upon hire – either on WV’s safeguarding policy or their own) and receive refresher training in safeguarding at least once every two years.
- Equip and ensure P&C, Sponsorship, Communications/Marketing, Procurement, Child Protection departments and Grants have in-depth safeguarding training/courses/coaching for their staff that targets their specific safeguarding responsibilities.
- Develop child and adult-beneficiary-accessible materials for staff and communities to use to be informed and empowered on safeguarding issues, including WV’s Safeguarding Behaviour Protocols (ie. Poster or leaflets on behaviour protocols).
- Jointly with MEAL team/s, ensure that accessible complaints and response mechanisms are in all communities where WV works, in line with the Programme Accountability Framework (PAF),to help children and adults report harm, abuse, exploitation or other breaches of Behaviour Protocols by WV staff, volunteers, visitors, consultants or WV affiliates.
- Support response to Level 1 child protection community level incidents and manage the response of Level 2 and Level 3 safeguarding incidents including investigations and reports, with accountability to the Global Centre’s WVI Integrated Safeguarding Unit, according to global protocols and local Child Protection/Safeguarding Incident Preparedness Plan with support from Regional Safeguarding Focal Point.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Law, International Relations, Politics, Social Sciences, Development Studies, Communications, Economics or related field.
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in international development in leadership role; prefer hand’s on advocacy and advocate at the national, regional and local level of a developing country.
- Demonstrate an understanding on advocacy, gender, child protection and policy issues.
- Knowledge of Gender mainstreaming, policy formulation, communication and child protection dynamics are an added advantage.
- Experience in Project Management and the development and production of a wide array of communication materials such as publications, video segments, web, and other media.
- English proficiency and to relate cross-culturally with a wide range of international constituencies.
- Cross-cultural sensitivity, flexible worldview, emotional maturity and physical stamina.
- Thorough knowledge of development work
- High level computer including office packages such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access.
- Good interpersonal verbal communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Advocacy---Safeguarding-Coordinator_R21239?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
NB: Qualified females are encouraged to apply, shortlisting will be on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 01 July 2023
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.