Africa Data Centres Zimbabwe Executive
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
Africa Data Centres Zimbabwe Executive’s role entails achieving profitable growth and optimal business valuation by leading the development, execution, and decision-making of Data Centre business strategy in Zimbabwe, encompassing data Centre operations, infrastructure investments, and compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and oversee the implementation of medium to long term strategies for the Data Centre business to ensure growth and profit opportunities are compatible with key objectives and within acceptable risk standards.
- Identify and investigate new investment opportunities and develop appropriate investment strategies to capitalise on opportunities to enhance the growth of the Data Centre business and assets.
- Develop and execute business models for Africa Data Centres Zimbabwe.
- Overall accountability for the Data Centre business P&L, setting and monitoring performance against targets, as well as implementing mid to long term tactical plans to improve performance.
- Direct the development of, and monitor performance against investment return forecasts, ensuring that overall performance supports Company objectives and investment needs.
- Lead the preparation and review of divisional budgets aimed at facilitating effective execution of divisional strategies and activities and ensures that the budgeting process aligns functional strategies to achievement of corporate strategies.
- Develop, manage, and maintain effective relationships with key internal and external stakeholders (including clients, partners, investors, government authorities and an internal organizational network), building networks and leveraging relationships to support the long-term strategy and maximise opportunities.
- Ensures that good working relations are maintained with regulators such as RBZ, POTRAZ, Local Authorities, Government Ministries and Departments etc.With the Financial Controller, review annual and half-year consolidated financial statements (including subsidiaries) and ensure that they comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and accurately reflect the performance of the company.
- Review the company annual report for consistence with consolidated financial statements.
- Entrench culture of the organisation in the division by facilitating adoption of the corporate values at all levels.
- Ensures that business policies and procedures are in line with best practice all the time.Lead the development, review, and digitisation of processes for the company.
- Ensures compliance of the divisions with relevant legislation, by–laws, regulations, quality certifications and business standards.
- Ensures through the GM-Technical that roll-out of systems and network deployment occurs within the agreed timelines and meet the business objectives.Ensures that the business continuity plan for the business is developed, updated, and maintained.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Management, Marketing, Commercial, Sales or equivalent.
- MBA or equivalent post graduate qualification is mandatory.
- At least 8– 10 years’ experience in a similar or related environment with 6 years in a Senior or Top Management position.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.