AgLivelihoods and Environment Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
The successful candidate will monitor and report to the Project Manager on all project activities in support of Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) work of serving the poor and vulnerable. S/he will lead implementation in the field of agricultural livelihoods in the Country Program (CP) and provide technical leadership and advice in line with CRS program quality principles and standards, donor guidelines, and industry best practices to ensure the delivery of high-quality programming. S/he works closely with partners and communities to ensure the effective design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of interventions in this technical area. S/he will strengthen the capacity of the project team and partners in Food Security & Livelihoods.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the Program Manager in ensuring that project objectives and targets are met.
- Work with relevant Government of Zimbabwe stakeholders and implementing partners to carry out capacity strengthening and documentation at various levels and on relevant subject matter.
- Maintain functioning and fruitful working relations with relevant government line ministries, private sector/ research institutions/ local and International implementing partners, and donors to coordinate the adoption and uptake of innovations and/or approaches in agriculture development, Climate resilient agriculture and sustainable soil and land management.
- Support identification of market-led/ sustainable agro-based economic opportunities and assist in understanding and implementation of demand-driven, commercialization approach to rural development based on access to markets
- Contribute to the development and implementation of the private sector engagement strategy for the Country Program
- Identify systemic constraints and come up with value chain and Market system upgrading strategies which will increase market efficiencies and benefits to value chain actors.
- Work with partner staff technical staff and communities to monitor achievement and impact.
- Facilitate the rolling out and monitoring of CRS’s SMART skills Model.
- Undertake field visits to partners’ project sites to solicit partner and community feedback on project progress and challenges, to address partner queries, and to provide technical assistance in a timely manner.
- Guide the design and implementation of land restoration initiatives, developing shared value with key stakeholders.
- Provide input in the compilation of monthly/ quarterly partner and CRS reports or data information sheets.
- Facilitate, identify, and maintain strong partnerships with private sector organizations, and partners through value chain platforms including workshops and field days.
- Participate in knowledge product development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Agriculture specializing in Agronomy, Environmental sciences, livestock management, animal husbandry, or other related field experience.
- A minimum of 5 years experience preferably working on USAID or FCDO programs.
- Proven experience in market orientation and analysis, private sector partnership and income-generating activities.
- Demonstrated capacities to establish and maintain strong, collaborative working relationships with donors, government officials, local organizations, communities and other stakeholders.
- Proven capacity to work in a multidisciplinary team to implement projects and activities.
- Excellent oral, written communication skills in both English and the appropriate local language preferred and ability to develop IEC materials.
- Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
- Ability to work independently and in teams, and represent CRS.
How to Apply
Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “AgLivelihoods & Environment Specialist” in the email subject line.
Please submit your applications to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. CRS does not charge application fees or processing fees to potential applicants or any fee throughout the recruitment process.
Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. CRS carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.
By applying for this job, the candidate understands and acknowledges that CRS requires its staff to treat all people with dignity and respect. Further, s/he understands that if successful, s/he will be subject to a comprehensive background check, and personal/professional references will be asked to evaluate the candidate’s behaviors related to safeguarding-related topics.
Deadline: 31 July 2023
Catholic Relief Services
Catholic Relief Services was founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors in Europe. Catholic Relief Services eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality.
It is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.