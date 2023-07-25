AgLivelihoods and Environment Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

The successful candidate will monitor and report to the Project Manager on all project activities in support of Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) work of serving the poor and vulnerable. S/he will lead implementation in the field of agricultural livelihoods in the Country Program (CP) and provide technical leadership and advice in line with CRS program quality principles and standards, donor guidelines, and industry best practices to ensure the delivery of high-quality programming. S/he works closely with partners and communities to ensure the effective design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of interventions in this technical area. S/he will strengthen the capacity of the project team and partners in Food Security & Livelihoods.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the Program Manager in ensuring that project objectives and targets are met.

Work with relevant Government of Zimbabwe stakeholders and implementing partners to carry out capacity strengthening and documentation at various levels and on relevant subject matter.

Maintain functioning and fruitful working relations with relevant government line ministries, private sector/ research institutions/ local and International implementing partners, and donors to coordinate the adoption and uptake of innovations and/or approaches in agriculture development, Climate resilient agriculture and sustainable soil and land management.

Support identification of market-led/ sustainable agro-based economic opportunities and assist in understanding and implementation of demand-driven, commercialization approach to rural development based on access to markets

Contribute to the development and implementation of the private sector engagement strategy for the Country Program

Identify systemic constraints and come up with value chain and Market system upgrading strategies which will increase market efficiencies and benefits to value chain actors.

Work with partner staff technical staff and communities to monitor achievement and impact.

Facilitate the rolling out and monitoring of CRS’s SMART skills Model.

Undertake field visits to partners’ project sites to solicit partner and community feedback on project progress and challenges, to address partner queries, and to provide technical assistance in a timely manner.

Guide the design and implementation of land restoration initiatives, developing shared value with key stakeholders.

Provide input in the compilation of monthly/ quarterly partner and CRS reports or data information sheets.

Facilitate, identify, and maintain strong partnerships with private sector organizations, and partners through value chain platforms including workshops and field days.

Participate in knowledge product development.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Agriculture specializing in Agronomy, Environmental sciences, livestock management, animal husbandry, or other related field experience.

A minimum of 5 years experience preferably working on USAID or FCDO programs.

Proven experience in market orientation and analysis, private sector partnership and income-generating activities.

Demonstrated capacities to establish and maintain strong, collaborative working relationships with donors, government officials, local organizations, communities and other stakeholders.

Proven capacity to work in a multidisciplinary team to implement projects and activities.

Excellent oral, written communication skills in both English and the appropriate local language preferred and ability to develop IEC materials.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Ability to work independently and in teams, and represent CRS.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “AgLivelihoods & Environment Specialist” in the email subject line.

Please submit your applications to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org