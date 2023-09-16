Agribusiness Assistant Relationship Manager: Sugarcane Value Chain (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Managing the growth of the BancABC Sugarcane Value Chain Lending Portfolio through driving sales, managing client relationships and preserving the quality of Sugarcane Value Chain portfolio.

Duties and Responsibilities

ENSURE THE LONG-TERM PROSPERITY OF THE BUSINESS

Grow, manage, and maintain assigned profitable portfolio of Retail Sugarcane Value Chain Loans and facilities.

Drive liabilities (deposits) mobilization and ecosystem banking strategy for the assigned sugarcane value chain portfolio.

Continuously assess and report on risks associated with the bank’s Sugarcane Value Chain business for assigned portfolio.

Participate in the formulation, and review the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail strategy, risk appetite and lending mandate.

Manage the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending product development process.

Recommend and obtain approvals for changes in product parameters in line with market conditions and to support the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail strategy.

Recommend Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending processes improvements and reviews.

Manage the asset quality of the assigned Sugarcane Value Chain Retail loans and facilities portfolio.

Manage service delivery for the Sugarcane Value Chain portfolio through attending to customer needs and effectively collaborating with other Centre staff.

Manage internal and external stakeholders to ensure sustained and enduring support.

Identify and recommend partnership or collaborative opportunities with internal and external stakeholders.

ENSURE GOOD LEVELS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE