Agribusiness Assistant Relationship Manager: Sugarcane Value Chain (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Managing the growth of the BancABC Sugarcane Value Chain Lending Portfolio through driving sales, managing client relationships and preserving the quality of Sugarcane Value Chain portfolio.
Duties and Responsibilities
ENSURE THE LONG-TERM PROSPERITY OF THE BUSINESS
- Grow, manage, and maintain assigned profitable portfolio of Retail Sugarcane Value Chain Loans and facilities.
- Drive liabilities (deposits) mobilization and ecosystem banking strategy for the assigned sugarcane value chain portfolio.
- Continuously assess and report on risks associated with the bank’s Sugarcane Value Chain business for assigned portfolio.
- Participate in the formulation, and review the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail strategy, risk appetite and lending mandate.
- Manage the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending product development process.
- Recommend and obtain approvals for changes in product parameters in line with market conditions and to support the Sugarcane Value Chain Retail strategy.
- Recommend Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending processes improvements and reviews.
- Manage the asset quality of the assigned Sugarcane Value Chain Retail loans and facilities portfolio.
- Manage service delivery for the Sugarcane Value Chain portfolio through attending to customer needs and effectively collaborating with other Centre staff.
- Manage internal and external stakeholders to ensure sustained and enduring support.
- Identify and recommend partnership or collaborative opportunities with internal and external stakeholders.
ENSURE GOOD LEVELS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE
- Employ and manage an effective customer relationship management system for the Bank’s Sugarcane value chain retail business.
- Employ and manage an effective customer feedback mechanism for the Bank’s Sugarcane Value Chain retail business.
- Timeous and correct resolution of customer queries and complaints
- Effective tracking of Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending credit applications to attain desired turnaround times.
- Manage Service Level Agreements.
MEET FINANCIAL TARGETS
- Manage the acquisition and retention of a profitable Sugarcane Value Chain retail loans and facilities portfolio as assigned, for purposes of meeting budget funded revenue and profitability figures.
- Manage and track all revenue sources chain portfolio for purposes of meeting unfunded revenue targets for the assigned sugarcane value chain.
- Manage service delivery costs for the assigned Sugarcane Value chain portfolio in line with set targets.
- Manage the quality of the assigned sugarcane value chain loans and facilities portfolio as measured by the levels of provisions and NPL ratios.
- Cross sell group products and services.
- Recommend and implement appropriate marketing campaigns.
- Delivery of the financial plan and achievement of business objectives and targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- B.Com, BA or BSc or equivalent in Banking, Agricultural Economics, Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Marketing or related field. (MBA or similar qualification is an added advantage).
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in Relationship Management or a similar role preferably in a retail lending or Business Banking environment.
- Broad knowledge and awareness of financial products and services, financial markets and economic environment.
- Broad knowledge of the evolving retail and business banking lending environment.
- Knowledge of the financial services and lending related operational and regulatory environment.
- Ability to research and aggressively source new business through own initiatives.
- Demonstrated ability to network and build own portfolio of contacts to maximize referral network.
Skills and Competencies:
- Sales skills.
- Interpersonal and communication skills Analytical Skills.
- Credit analysis and management skills Operational Risk management skills Stakeholder management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Agribusiness Assistant Relatioship Manager -Sugarcane Value Chain(Chiredzi)”.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 19 September 2023 @ 1630hrs
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.