Agribusiness Channel Manager: Life Assurance (Harare)
Job Description
Are you passionate about working for an organization that is best in class when it comes to investments management, wealth creation, and asset protection? The organization seeks mindsets and behaviors that best demonstrate innovative solutions guided by its values of Integrity, Sustainability; Empathy; Empowerment; and Partnership with the aim of making life better for its stakeholders.
If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division.
Duties and Responsibilities
Channel Development:
- Identifying key agents and sales management staff to build an agency channel.
- Identifying key partners to be engaged as distribution points for current and new insurance products for the IL business.
- Developing relevant and targeted products specifically for the agribusiness market targeting partners and clients.
- Developing and driving effective stakeholder engagement initiatives to enhance brand image and reputation.
Sales Management:
- Setting sales targets for all salespersons and teams within the channel to deliver overall channel objectives.
- Developing relevant incentive schemes for all partners to ensure agency channel buy in for all products distributed by the agents.
- Clearing channel sales support to all agents and distribution partners through product knowledge, sales training
- and resourcing where needed to deliver set sales goals.
- Developing, managing, and executing multi-channel direct marketing activities for lead generation for all key channel partners.
Stakeholder Management:
- Managing direct sales activity, communication, and daily sales for the benefit of Zimnat Life assurance.
- Managing relationships with agriculture stakeholders for effective management of all Zimnat Life relations.
- Managing relations with all external partners with employer assisted Zimnat Life Individual Life products.
- Increasing product depth across all channels by adding new products to existing clients and partners through strong relationship management and unrivalled client servicing.
Innovation:
- Developing digital sales platforms for distribution of generic products through partner online platforms.
- Marketing development and product development to address client needs and through effective digital means.
- Financial Management and Control
- Developing and managing annual channel revenue and expense budget.
- Initiating performance measurement to assess financial impact of each project against expense incurred.
- Developing efficiencies in distribution of Individual Life products.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in marketing, business studies or any relevant commercial qualification.
- A master’s degree will be an added advantage.
- Digital marketing certification / proof of proficiency is required.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, prioritisation and negotiating skills.
- Good digital, analytical skills, ability to drive sales individually and through a team.
- Ability to be a strong team player and to lead and work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Excellent and demonstrated organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Highly organized and efficient worker; with good sales tracking ability and reporting skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLd0qfya3uAKxNmnILDh_S1DVUQ1AxUUVXWFJCNE40SlNaSTlSQTQ3U1JVWS4u
NB: Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, gender, or disability.
Deadline: 07 August 2023
Zimnat
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to Make Life Better through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. While upholding our values of integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish.
Zimnat provides wealth creation, management and protection through general insurance, life assurance, asset management and microfinance solutions.