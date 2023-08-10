Agricultural Business Development officer

Job Description

Business development Officer in the agricultural Sector able to work in Rural and remote areas in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Build and create pipeline for the organization.

Market the business and its operations to potential markets.

Able to organize activities and execute activities that brings in sales.

Analyzing customer feedback data to determine whether customers are satisfied with company products and services.

Providing insight into product development and competitive positioning.

Conducting market research to identify new business opportunities.

Collaborating with company executives to determine the most viable, cost-effective approach to pursue new business opportunities.

Meeting with potential investors to present company offerings and negotiate business deals.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in a relevant qualification

Other

How to Apply

If interested please email your application on: clamorerecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 August 2023 16:00hrs