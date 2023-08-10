Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Agricultural Business Development officer
Clamore Solar
Job Description
Business development Officer in the agricultural Sector able to work in Rural and remote areas in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Build and create pipeline for the organization.
- Market the business and its operations to potential markets.
- Able to organize activities and execute activities that brings in sales.
- Analyzing customer feedback data to determine whether customers are satisfied with company products and services.
- Providing insight into product development and competitive positioning.
- Conducting market research to identify new business opportunities.
- Collaborating with company executives to determine the most viable, cost-effective approach to pursue new business opportunities.
- Meeting with potential investors to present company offerings and negotiate business deals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in a relevant qualification
Other
How to Apply
If interested please email your application on: clamorerecruit@gmail.com
Deadline: 10 August 2023 16:00hrs
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Clamore Solar
Browse Jobs
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.
Related Jobs
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Horticulture Manager
Deadline:
Almond Africa
Landscapers
Deadline:
Almond Africa
Pest Control Technicians
Deadline:
Almond Africa
Cleaning Technician
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Farmers Union
Tillage Service Consultant (Harare)
Deadline: