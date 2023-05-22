Agricultural Machinery Operator (Masvingo)

Job Description

The staff will work closely with CIMMYT staff to establish networks of mechanization service providers and research and demonstration trials, operate, set up and maintain farm machinery and other equipment for field assessment, demonstrations, field days, fairs, trainings, and other field activities. The staff will conduct daily and periodic maintenance of the machinery, repair them as needed, and provide technical support to the service providers so that they can successfully operate the machinery and run the business. The staff will assist in local fabrication, and improvement of farm machinery, collect trial and service providers’ business data, and assist in conducting trainings, and other day to day activities under different objectives of activity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate farm machinery and irrigation equipment such as two-wheel tractors, four-wheel tractors, seeders, rippers, irrigation pumps, sprayers, power weeders, threshers/shellers, chopper-grinders, trailers, etc.

Adjust, repair, and service farm machinery and install irrigation systems.

Assist in assessment and improvement of farm machinery and irrigation equipment.

Conduct daily, periodic, and seasonal maintenance of the farm machinery and irrigation equipment.

Assist service providers in set up, adjust, and use of farm machinery and irrigation equipment.

Assist during training of farmers, mechanization service providers, manufacturers, dealers, NGO staff and other partners on operation, repair, trouble shooting, maintenance, and fabrication of farm machinery and irrigation equipment.

Transport and operate machinery for awareness meetings, demos, and other promotional activities at the activity districts.

Assist the local manufacturers and activity team in 2nd generation engineering.

Assist Mechanization Field Officer in day-to-day activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate Course or Diploma in Farm Machinery/Mechanical/Automotive Engineering/Boiler Mechanics or related field with five years of relevant work experience

Understand, operate, repair, and maintain engines, farm machinery, and irrigation equipment.

Experience working in agricultural machinery companies or mechanization projects would be essential.

Candidates must hold a valid driving license (class 3).

Other

Benefits

Private Health Insurance.

Pension Plan.

Paid Time Off.

Work From Home.

Training & Development.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://apply.workable.com/cimmyt-1/j/1872A82862/apply/

Deadline: 31 May 2023