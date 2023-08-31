Pindula|Search Pindula
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Agriculture and VSL Officer x2 (Gokwe North & Kariba Rural)

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Sep. 06, 2023
Job Description

The officer will Implement and provide technical support to agricultural and VSL activities and follow them up with the beneficiaries and project teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Agriculture (Crop and Livestock Production).
  • Village Savings and Lending (VSL).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness management, Animal Science or related field.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in agriculture or agribusiness (both crops and livestock production), with training/ capacity building of smallholder farmers. Hands-on field experience required.
  • Experience in VSL programming required.
  • Ability and willingness to ride a motorcycle an added advantage.
  • Qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927247868-agriculture-and-vsl-officer-x2-gokwe-north-and-kariba-13-mnths

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Deadline: 06 September 2023

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.

NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.

