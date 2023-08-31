Agriculture and VSL Officer x2 (Gokwe North & Kariba Rural)

Job Description

The officer will Implement and provide technical support to agricultural and VSL activities and follow them up with the beneficiaries and project teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

Agriculture (Crop and Livestock Production).

Village Savings and Lending (VSL).

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness management, Animal Science or related field.

At least 3 years’ experience in agriculture or agribusiness (both crops and livestock production), with training/ capacity building of smallholder farmers. Hands-on field experience required.

Experience in VSL programming required.

Ability and willingness to ride a motorcycle an added advantage.

Qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927247868-agriculture-and-vsl-officer-x2-gokwe-north-and-kariba-13-mnths

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.