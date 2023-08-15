Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Agriculture Extension Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing contracts with farmers.
- Managing poultry.
- Ensuring effective Monitoring and evaluation of contracted farmers.
- Developing and strengthening monitoring, inspection and evaluation procedures.
- Monitoring and evaluating overall progress on achievement of results.
- Providing feedback to Management on project strategies and activities.
- Providing education to contracted farmers on traditional grains growing and poultry rearing.
- Assisting in coordinating across the available components of the University to ensure effective implementation of University projects.
- Participating in the organisational strategic planning (planning, reviews, and related activities).
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Diploma in Agriculture.
- Knowledge of traditional grains and poultry farming is a must.
- In addition, applicants must have at least 5 O Level passes including English Language.
- University experience would be added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=141
Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662