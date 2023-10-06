Agriculture Implements Mechanic (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Responsible to competently keep implements available for use by user departments by inspecting, carrying out routine, and preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Also should perform disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the Foreman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carries out routine, preventative and planned implements maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.
- Attends to implements breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.
- Performs repairs, rebuilds, or overhauls on major assemblies and accessories of implements.
- Direct and train subordinates to install, maintain, repair and overhaul equipment and accessories.
- Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence.
Qualifications and Experience
- Apprentice trained Motor Mechanic with 2 years exeperience on agriculture farming implements within preferably sugar cane growing industry.
- Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.
- A team player with good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send application to both emails: alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zw and tafadzwa.mafukidze@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 08 October 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.