Agriculture Implements Mechanic (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Responsible to competently keep implements available for use by user departments by inspecting, carrying out routine, and preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Also should perform disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out routine, preventative and planned implements maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Attends to implements breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.

Performs repairs, rebuilds, or overhauls on major assemblies and accessories of implements.

Direct and train subordinates to install, maintain, repair and overhaul equipment and accessories.

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprentice trained Motor Mechanic with 2 years exeperience on agriculture farming implements within preferably sugar cane growing industry.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send application to both emails: alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zw and tafadzwa.mafukidze@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 08 October 2023