Agriculture Teacher (HGSSA 11/9/23)

Job Description

The Agriculture teacher role is to ensure that the Agriculture curriculum objectives are realized.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class.

Maintains the classroom register and pass on vital information to the office.

Consult and inform parents regarding pupil’s progress of your class and individual pupils.

Contributes to the further development of the school.

Contribute to the good classroom atmosphere, including stimulating wall displays; Supervise of all Agricultural projects (Gardening and animal projects) income generating projects.

Record keeping of the projects done at the school.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Education majoring in Agriculture or Degree in Agriculture.

At least 5 Years Teaching experience.

Agriculture Oriented Individual.

Organized; Team Player; Can work with minimum supervision.

Good written and Verbal communication Skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV) including at least three traceable referees, and photocopies of academic certificates. All applications should be submitted not later than 19 September 2023. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process. Applications should be submitted electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and sent to the address given. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.

Please note applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for the selection process. Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasis to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes. Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.