Agro Loans Officer (Masvingo)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Agro- Loans Officer within our Masvingo branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to process loan applications in compliance with the bank's credit policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loan portfolio management.

Client relationship management.

Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).

Recieves and processes loan application.

Conduct fields assessment.

Performs any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Agriculture.

Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.

Minimum of two years -experience as Field Officer or Loans Officer in a financial institution.

Loans appraisal skills is an added advantage.

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023