EmpowerBank Limited

Agro Loans Officer (Masvingo)

EmpowerBank Limited
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Agro- Loans Officer within our Masvingo branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to process loan applications in compliance with the bank's credit policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Loan portfolio management.
  • Client relationship management.
  • Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).
  • Recieves and processes loan application.
  • Conduct fields assessment.
  • Performs any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Agriculture.
  • Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.
  • Minimum of two years -experience as Field Officer or Loans Officer in a financial institution.
  • Loans appraisal skills is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

