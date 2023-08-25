Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Agronomist (Chinhoyi)
Job Description
About Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi
The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi exists to build the Kingdom of God through holistic evangelization and gospel values to its stakeholders. It seeks to live the call to holiness in a way that brings about sustainable spiritual and material development of our people. Reports to: Finance Administrator
Applications are invited for the post of Agronomist who will Specialize in soil control, soil management and crop production. Ensures that new developments in crop varieties, disease and pest control, crop rotation and tillage systems are implemented in farming.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct chemical analysis of soil samples to determine nutrient levels or pH levels.
- Develop chemical applications to control pests in crops.
- Creating new proposals for new products based on findings.
- Conducting surveys of land to determine its suitability for agriculture use.
- Conducting research on topics such as crop rotation patterns, pesticide use and new farming techniques.
- Designing irrigation systems for farms bases on soil composition and climate conditions.
- Conducting experiments on crop growth rates to determine optional planting times.
- Monitoring insect populations and developing strategies to mitigate their damage to crops.
- Taking soil and plant tissue samples, crop growth monitoring.
- Assess crop production of the farm.
- Keep records of research, testing and results.
- Prepare analysis and data presentation.
- Keep and maintain records/ inventory (Registers, records of work, progress reports, financial records and equipment.).
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 2 years of agronomy work experience.
- In-depth knowledge of soil and crop principles.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills.
- Problem solving skills to find solutions to issues that affect crop production Leadership & teamwork skills.
- Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Science or related field.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link to complete the form on: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3rgva7516spc70uxp5s17/AGRONOMIST-CATHOLIC-DIOCESE-OF-CHINHOYI.pdf?dl=0&rlkey=8j1t7umw7v5kg78snsl9s4bnz
Interested candidates to send their application letter, CVs, scanned certificates and duly completed declaration form to: recruitment.chinhoyidiocese@gmail.com or submit applications at Curia Diocese of Chinhoyi Human Resources Office at 28 Robson Manyika Drive Chinhoyi
NB: Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi has a Zero tolerance sexual exploitation abuse and harassment of project participants, by staff affiliates and associates at all times during and after work. We are committed to equal employment opportunities and the impartial selection of suitably qualified people;
Deadline: 31 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Roman Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi
.