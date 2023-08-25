Agronomist (Chinhoyi)

Job Description

About Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi

The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi exists to build the Kingdom of God through holistic evangelization and gospel values to its stakeholders. It seeks to live the call to holiness in a way that brings about sustainable spiritual and material development of our people. Reports to: Finance Administrator

Applications are invited for the post of Agronomist who will Specialize in soil control, soil management and crop production. Ensures that new developments in crop varieties, disease and pest control, crop rotation and tillage systems are implemented in farming.