AGYW Leadership Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The AGYW Leadership Development Officer is an enthusiastic, dynamic, and bold individual who believes in girls and young women and is committed to creating an AIDS free future with them. The AGYW Leadership Development Officer will oversee designing, following up on the implementation of leadership development, advocacy, and mentoring activities under the RISE Program. This position will contribute towards the RISE Program goal to build agency in rights holders so that they can lead and drive change at community, district, provincial, national and sub regional levels. She creates platforms for girls and young women to engage with peers, policy makers, legislators, technocrats, community leadership, parents/caregivers, service providers, funding partners and development practitioners. She will work closely with the Technical Director to provide girls with the skills and knowledge they need to counter stereotypes and obstacles and achieve their goals. She will support DREAMS-RISE mentoring programs through providing girls access to opportunities, trainings, people, places, and things outside their routine environment so that they are exposed to new experiences that enable them to discover their own strengths and thrive. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting AGYW activities in goal setting, decision-making, youth development, group dynamics, and life skills training. She will listen, and provide guidance and insight to mentees, create a framework for AGYW to develop their skills and reach their goals. They will also be responsible for providing guidance on career or entrepreneurial paths and helping AGYW to develop meaningful relationships with their peers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establish the RISE Girls Leadership and Advocacy Platform.

Identify and foster strong partnerships and allies to enhance broader sector integration of preventing new HIV infections amongst adolescent girls and young women.

Analyze, develop, and implement strategic outreach and engagement plan approach for development sectors through sectoral partnerships and initiatives.

Analyze, influence, and respond to relevant legislative and policy opportunities at the global, regional and national level.

Develop and disseminate policy and advocacy content including fact sheets, policy briefs, updates, and position statements.

Roll out the DREAMS mentorship curriculum training across the 11 RISE supported districts.

Create a supportive and nurturing environment for AGYW to learn and grow in their various sectors.

Working closely with DREAMS-RISE District program coordinators, the Mentor is responsible for working with groups of vulnerable AGYW in safe spaces in the community and establish a trusting relationship with the AGYW and provide education and referrals to essential services to ensure that the AGYW are empowered to remain healthy and HIV-free.

Working with parents and other relevant stakeholders to maximize their capacity to safeguard the AGYW and enhance the parent-child relationship while referring to other agencies as required.

Perform various activities in support of the DREAMS-RISE program design, planning, implementation, monitoring, and reporting including but not limited to documentation of success stories.

Prepare presentations and coordinate program communication needs through writing and editing communication resources, such as case studies, brochures, briefs, reports, for both internal and external audiences.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree-level qualification in a relevant area such as public policy, development studies, international relations, communications, human rights or gender issues or proven experience in a related field plus extensive relevant professional training.

At least 3 years of relevant experience including experience as a mentor.

Proven experience in Advocacy and campaigning and ability to work with coalitions and the ability to inform international policy discussions with the realities of grass-roots work.

Demonstrated experience in building trust and establishing meaningful relationships.

Significant professional experience in a comparable role in the not-for-profit sector, international/intergovernmental organization, or social enterprise.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability to work with a diverse range of actors at different levels and from different cultural contexts.

Proactive and able to confidently take initiative and make appropriate decisions.

Confident networker and influencer with the ability to represent DREAMS RISE Program at high-level events.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skill.

Great training and facilitation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: click here to complete the job application form. Step 2: Submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.