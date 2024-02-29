Air Force of Zimbabwe (2024 Recruitment)

Job Description

The Air Force of Zimbabwe is looking for suitably qualified per-sons who are Zimbabwean citizens and physically fit to join the Force in the following Trades:

Trainee Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers

Aged between 18 – 22 years.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels at grade C or better including English, Science and Mathematics in one sitting.

Minimum of 2 ‘A’ level passes in Mathematics and Physics.

Must be single.

General Duty Officers

Aged between 18 - 22 years.

Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English Language in one sitting.

Minimum 2 ‘A’ level passes. d. Must be single.

NB: All officer cadets to undergo 21 months of cadet training.

Equipment Officers

Aged 25 years and below.

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Holder of Logistics Degree including Purchasing and Sup-ply Management, International Logistics and Transport, Supply Chain Management etc.

Working experience is an added advantage.

Finance Officers

Aged 25 years and below.

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Degree in Accountancy or Finance.

Working experience is an added advantage.

Nurses

Aged 25 years and below. b. Be a holder of a BSc Nursing Science Degree or its equivalence.

Be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and with a current Practising Certificate.

Midwifery is an added advantage.

Radiographers

a. Aged 25 years and below. b. Bachelor of Science Degree in Radiology. c. Registered with Health Professionals Council.

Trainee Aircraft Technicians

Aged between 18 – 22 years and single.

Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics, English Language, Physical Science/Chemistry/Physics/ Combined Science.

‘A’ level is an added advantage.

Must be single.

Traditional Dance Troop

Aged between 18 – 22 years.

Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.

Must be single.

Should be ready to showcase talent (mbira, marimba, ngoma, dancing).

Admin Clerks

Aged between 18-22 years.

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics.

Class 4 driver’s license will be an added advantage.

Must be single.

Equipment Clerks, Finance Clerks

Aged between 18-22 years.

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics Accounts/Commerce/Business Studies etc.

‘A’ level will be an added advantage.

Must be single.

Fire Fighters

Aged between 18-22 years.

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics.

Be a holder of class 2 driver’s license.

Must be single.

Regiment Infantry

Aged between 18 – 22 years.

Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.

Must be single.

The minimum height for female candidates is 1,55cm and for males is 1,65cm. Candidates will run a 10km road run on the day of recruitment and should be able to complete within time frames stated below: