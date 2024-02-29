Air Force of Zimbabwe (2024 Recruitment)
Job Description
The Air Force of Zimbabwe is looking for suitably qualified per-sons who are Zimbabwean citizens and physically fit to join the Force in the following Trades:
Trainee Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers
- Aged between 18 – 22 years.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels at grade C or better including English, Science and Mathematics in one sitting.
- Minimum of 2 ‘A’ level passes in Mathematics and Physics.
- Must be single.
General Duty Officers
- Aged between 18 - 22 years.
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English Language in one sitting.
- Minimum 2 ‘A’ level passes. d. Must be single.
NB: All officer cadets to undergo 21 months of cadet training.
Equipment Officers
- Aged 25 years and below.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- Holder of Logistics Degree including Purchasing and Sup-ply Management, International Logistics and Transport, Supply Chain Management etc.
- Working experience is an added advantage.
Finance Officers
- Aged 25 years and below.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- Degree in Accountancy or Finance.
- Working experience is an added advantage.
Nurses
- Aged 25 years and below. b. Be a holder of a BSc Nursing Science Degree or its equivalence.
- Be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and with a current Practising Certificate.
- Midwifery is an added advantage.
Radiographers
- a. Aged 25 years and below. b. Bachelor of Science Degree in Radiology. c. Registered with Health Professionals Council.
Trainee Aircraft Technicians
- Aged between 18 – 22 years and single.
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics, English Language, Physical Science/Chemistry/Physics/ Combined Science.
- ‘A’ level is an added advantage.
- Must be single.
Traditional Dance Troop
- Aged between 18 – 22 years.
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.
- Must be single.
- Should be ready to showcase talent (mbira, marimba, ngoma, dancing).
Admin Clerks
- Aged between 18-22 years.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics.
- Class 4 driver’s license will be an added advantage.
- Must be single.
Equipment Clerks, Finance Clerks
- Aged between 18-22 years.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics Accounts/Commerce/Business Studies etc.
- ‘A’ level will be an added advantage.
- Must be single.
Fire Fighters
- Aged between 18-22 years.
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics.
- Be a holder of class 2 driver’s license.
- Must be single.
Regiment Infantry
- Aged between 18 – 22 years.
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.
- Must be single.
The minimum height for female candidates is 1,55cm and for males is 1,65cm. Candidates will run a 10km road run on the day of recruitment and should be able to complete within time frames stated below:
- MALES aged 18 – 22 years = 50 minutes or less while FEMALES 60 minutes or less.
- MALES aged 23 – 25 years = 50 minutes or less while FEMALES 60 minutes or less.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit their handwritten Application Letters, CVs and two certified copies of Academic, Professional Qualifications, National ID and Long Birth Certificate at their PROVINCES OF ORIGIN in person.
Also bring originals of academic certificates, national ID, and long birth certificates for verification on the dates indicated against each Centre.
PROVINCE, VENUE & DATE:
- Mash East Marondera Show ground 12 March 2024
- Mash West DDC’s Office Chinhoyi 12 March 2024
- Manicaland HQ 3 Brigade 16 March 2024
- Midlands Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base 16 March 2024
- Bulawayo Metropolitan HQ 1 Brigade 20 March 2024
- Masvingo HQ 4 Brigade 20 March 2024
- Harare Metropolitan Manyame Air Force Base 24 March 2024
- Matebeleland North Mabhikwa Government High School (Lupane) 24 March 2024
- Mash Central Chipadze High School (Bindura) 28 March 2024
- Matebeleland South Gwanda Show ground 28 March 2024
In addition to a good remuneration, the Air Force of Zimbabwe offers the following benefits:
- Free Medical and Dental cover for Serving members and their immediate dependents.
- Free Uniforms.
- Free Transport and Accommodation.
- Generous Leave Conditions.
For enquiries contact the Air Force of Zimbabwe Recruiting office on the following numbers: 0242-779488/779494/779497 Or visit Recruiting Office Air Force of Zimbabwe Number 2 Nialis Building, 2nd Floor East Cnr Julius Nyerere & Robson Manyika HARARE. Or visit our website on: www.afz.gov.zw for more information.
NB: The AFZ Does Not Engage Third Parties In Its Recruitment Process Nor Charge Any Fee To Applicants. Generate a Whatsapp Message
Air Force of Zimbabwe
The Air Force of Zimbabwe is the air force of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. It was known as the Rhodesian Air Force until 1980. The AFZ is subdivided into the Administration Wing, the Engineering Wing, the Flying Wing, and the Regimental Wing.
Role: Aerial warfare.