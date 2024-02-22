Air Traffic Controller Officers x7 (Harare)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:

Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.

Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.

Registration of aircraft.

Licencing of aviation personnel.

Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.