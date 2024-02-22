Air Traffic Controller Officers x7 (Harare)
Job Description
To prevent collisions between aircraft in flight and on the manoeuvring area, between aircraft and obstructions, between aircraft and vehicles on the manoeuvring area, and to maintain a safe, expeditious, and orderly flow of air traffic.
Reports to the Principal Air Traffic Control Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Air Traffic Controllers are required to provide Air Traffic Services (ATS) within the Harare flight information region in order to meet the objectives below:
- To prevent collision between aircraft
- To prevent collision between aircraft and vehicles on the maneuvering area
- To expedite and maintain an orderly flow of air traffic.
- To provide advice and information useful for the safe and efficient conduct of flights.
- To notify appropriate organizations regarding aircraft in need of search and rescue and assist such organizations as required.
- Provides approach control at airport terminal areas and issue instructions to aircraft for safe landing and take-off of traffic.
- Provides pre-flight information regarding expected weather or other conditions in the route or destination as advised by meteorological services.
- Provides flight information services to aircraft to facilitate safe and secure aircraft movement and to pass on information and advice to aircraft where necessary to avoid collision or hazards.
- Alert rescue and fire fighting services whenever necessary, in accordance with the local instructions and procedures and provide search and rescue service to aircraft in emergency, including unlawful interference.
- Compiles details required to raise invoices for landing fees and to produce statistics to facilitate revenue collection from operators.
- Operates aerodrome lighting to facilitate aircraft movements at controlled aerodromes.
- Inspects the manoeuvring areas to ensure that they are adequately safe for aircraft operations.
- Undertake on-the-job training for other controllers and assist in the validation tests for air traffic control officers and coordinators so as to have consistently sufficient numbers of qualified personnel.
- To advise technicians on all equipment anomalies so as to ensure a very high percentage of availability of equipment and navigational aids.
- Liaise and coordinate with other ATS units locally and in adjoining flight information regions to ensure that the units are in possession of all relevant and up-to-date information necessary for the safe conduct of flights.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be a holder of an ATC license from an ICAO Approved Training
- Organisation, with ratings in Area, Approach, or Tower procedural ratings.
- Radar Rating in any of the three will be an added advantage.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics.
- At least 2 ‘A’ Level passes in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology Geography or Computer Studies.
- A Natural Science degree is an added advantage.
- Met observation rating.
Experience:
- At least 1 year as an air traffic control assistant leading to the completion of the basic air traffic control course.
Skills and Competences:
- • Should have quick decision-making abilities and high sense of responsibility.
- • Should be prepared to work under pressure and to assist aircraft in distress.
- • Should be a team player.
- • Theoretical and practical competency displayed during training.
- • Have good communication skills.
- • Ability to speak clearly and fluently.
- • A sharp and flexible analytical mind.
Other
How to Apply
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to:
Human Resources and Administration Director
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Level 3, New Terminal Building
P. Bag 7716
Causeway
Harare
NB: Failure to submit certified copies will result in disqualification
Deadline: 29 February 2024
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:
- Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.
- Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.
- Registration of aircraft.
- Licencing of aviation personnel.
- Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.