Fossil Contracting

Aircon and refrigeration Technician (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Nov. 08, 2023
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Position: Aircon and refrigeration Technician The incumbent reports to the Workshop Chargehand. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

  • Provide service and maintenance on all refrigeration systems.
  • Participate in preventative maintenance schedules.
  • Perform systems check, trouble shooting and refrigerant recovery.
  • Perform installations, repairs and minor calibrations.

  • Qualified technician in relevant trade.
  • At least 5 years' working experience.

Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 08 November 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

