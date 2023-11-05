Aircon and refrigeration Technician (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Position: Aircon and refrigeration Technician The incumbent reports to the Workshop Chargehand. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide service and maintenance on all refrigeration systems.

Participate in preventative maintenance schedules.

Perform systems check, trouble shooting and refrigerant recovery.

Perform installations, repairs and minor calibrations.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified technician in relevant trade.

At least 5 years' working experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com