Ambulance Technician (Bindura)

Job Description

STUDENT HEALTH SERVICES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving an ambulance or assisting ambulance drivers in transporting the sick, injured, or convalescing persons.

Placing patients on stretchers and loading stretchers into ambulances usually with the assistance of other attendants.

Administering first aid such as bandaging, splinting, and administering oxygen.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicants must have a minimum of five (5) “O” levels including English language.

A clean class 2 driver’s licence and driving experience.

A First Aid/CPR Certificate is a requirement.

Candidates must have a minimum of two (2) years’ Emergency Medical Technicians experience.

Knowledge of radio transmission codes would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: