Kadoma City Council

Ambulance Technicians x2

Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responding to emergency calls.
  • Assessment of patient’s needs and taking basic personal and medical history.
  • Medical equipment handling and general cleanliness of both the equipment and the ambulances.
  • Participating in the health programs in the organization.
  • Interpreting observations (weight, fatigue).
  • Carrying out risk assessment: identifying life and non-threatening life conditions.
  • Any other duties delegated by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Ambulance Technician certificate.
  • 5 O level including English, Maths and science.
  • Valid Practicing Certificate.
  • Clean Class 2 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Kadoma City is in Mashonaland West Province and located South West of Harare, the Capital   City. It is at 140km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo High­way and was founded in 1901, became a Municipality in 1917 and acquired city status in March 2000.

