Ambulance Technicians x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responding to emergency calls.

Assessment of patient’s needs and taking basic personal and medical history.

Medical equipment handling and general cleanliness of both the equipment and the ambulances.

Participating in the health programs in the organization.

Interpreting observations (weight, fatigue).

Carrying out risk assessment: identifying life and non-threatening life conditions.

Any other duties delegated by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Ambulance Technician certificate.

5 O level including English, Maths and science.

Valid Practicing Certificate.

Clean Class 2 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023