Ambulance Technicians x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responding to emergency calls.
- Assessment of patient’s needs and taking basic personal and medical history.
- Medical equipment handling and general cleanliness of both the equipment and the ambulances.
- Participating in the health programs in the organization.
- Interpreting observations (weight, fatigue).
- Carrying out risk assessment: identifying life and non-threatening life conditions.
- Any other duties delegated by supervisors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ambulance Technician certificate.
- 5 O level including English, Maths and science.
- Valid Practicing Certificate.
- Clean Class 2 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:
City Of Kadoma
Town House, Fitt Square
P.O. Box 460
Kadoma
M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 28 April 2023