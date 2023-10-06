Angular/Angular JS Developer (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities.
The Angular/Angular JS Developer will develop the Malaria module of Mpilo electronic health system as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Angular/Angular Developer will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. This assignment is for duration of six (6) months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Build user interfaces for the Malaria Module using Angular with an emphasis on AngularJS.
- Work with back-end developers to enhance usability and meet product stakeholder requirements.
- Write quality script to fix interface bugs and ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
- Perform other relevant duties as assigned by senior management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates should hold a degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification and have over five years of professional development experience, particularly with Angular.
- Proficiency in GraphQL APIs and CQRS systems is essential, and experience with Docker is highly desirable.
- A comprehensive understanding of the JavaScript ecosystem and its renowned libraries, including npm, yarn, and Angular/AngularJS, is crucial, as is experience in both producing and consuming RESTful APIs.
- Candidates should have knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries and have hands-on experience in creating front-end applications utilizing HTML5, Angular/AngularJs, LESS/SASS, Bootstrap, and TypeScript.
- Experience with JavaScript development on both the client and server-side, familiarity with modern frameworks and design patterns, and proficiency in continuous integration and version control using Git are mandatory.
- Additionally, familiarity with databases like MySQL, web servers like Tomcat, and a foundational understanding of UI/UX design are also essential for the role.
Competencies:
- The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results.
- The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Manager:
- Developing Others – Developing others is a person’s ability to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods. o Managing Conflict – Managing conflict is a person’s ability to encourage creative tension and differences of opinions. He/she will anticipate and take steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations while resolving conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner.
- Managing People – Managing people is a person’s ability to build and manage workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs. He/she will ensure that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised, and rewarded. He/she will also manage a multi-cultural workforce and a variety of workforce situations.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://phe.tbe.taleo.net/phe02/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=PEDAIDS&cws=41&rid=3067
Deadline: 10 October 2023
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
The Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), a recognized leader in the global effort to eliminate paediatric AIDS, is also one of the most successful international implementation organizations for paediatric, adolescent, youth, and adult HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. EGPAF currently provides technical assistance (TA) at the health facility, community, district, and national levels in 20 countries to effectively support implementation, scale-up and evaluation of HIV, TB and epidemic preparedness and response programs. EGPAF is able to provide high-impact, high-quality, innovative, contextually responsive TA across a wide range of areas including health system strengthening, strategic information and evaluation, operational research, community engagement, organizational development, innovation/emerging technical priorities, project management, and HIV/TB/COVID-19 service delivery. EGPAF's decades of experience in epidemic prevention and control as a technical leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS has made the organization uniquely prepared to respond to pandemics.
For more information, please visit the EGPAF website: www.pedaids.org