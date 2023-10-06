Angular/Angular JS Developer (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities.

The Angular/Angular JS Developer will develop the Malaria module of Mpilo electronic health system as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Angular/Angular Developer will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. This assignment is for duration of six (6) months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Build user interfaces for the Malaria Module using Angular with an emphasis on AngularJS.

Work with back-end developers to enhance usability and meet product stakeholder requirements.

Write quality script to fix interface bugs and ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Perform other relevant duties as assigned by senior management.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates should hold a degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification and have over five years of professional development experience, particularly with Angular.

Proficiency in GraphQL APIs and CQRS systems is essential, and experience with Docker is highly desirable.

A comprehensive understanding of the JavaScript ecosystem and its renowned libraries, including npm, yarn, and Angular/AngularJS, is crucial, as is experience in both producing and consuming RESTful APIs.

Candidates should have knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries and have hands-on experience in creating front-end applications utilizing HTML5, Angular/AngularJs, LESS/SASS, Bootstrap, and TypeScript.

Experience with JavaScript development on both the client and server-side, familiarity with modern frameworks and design patterns, and proficiency in continuous integration and version control using Git are mandatory.

Additionally, familiarity with databases like MySQL, web servers like Tomcat, and a foundational understanding of UI/UX design are also essential for the role.

Competencies: