Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The position of animal nutritionist is chiefly to formulate least cost feed formulations for different animal species from the available feed ingredients and pass these on to the Feed Mill Supervisor for production. He/She will also be required to liaise with customers and provide them with advice on customised formulations to meet their requirements. The nutritionist will also keep stock of the feed raw materials and make sure that the raw material inventory is up to date.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluating the chemical and nutritional value of feed raw materials.

Formulating effective least cost feeds that are competitive on the stock feeds market.

Liaising with producers and clients to understand their targets and objectives, and the specific needs of the market.

Monitoring feed formulations in order to meet quality performance and animal health standards.

Providing advice on nutrition to farmers, other animal owners, veterinarians and government bodies.

Rationalising animal feed manufacturing techniques.

Expanding existing ranges of animal food products and developing new ones.

Supporting commercial teams in producing and launching new products.

Carrying out sales and marketing strategies following the launch of a new product.

Balancing growing consumer interest in quality with the need to developing competitive livestock feeds.

Maintaining expertise in nutritional trends and keeping up to date with regulatory changes.

Using software to formulate diets, conducting research and generating reports.

Investigating nutritional disorders and the safe storage of feeds.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Nutrition, Animal Sciences or equivalent.

Some experience in a similar position would be an advantage.

Advanced skills in MS Office.

Competences in FORMAT or any other feed formulation software.

Organizational and leadership abilities.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

Problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023