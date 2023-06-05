Apiarist: Animal Science Department

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assembling beehives to desired specifications.

Inserting honeycombs and inducting wild colonies into hives.

Splitting and merging colonies.

Inspecting hives for colony health and honeybee products harvesting.

Harvesting, extracting, processing, packaging and marketing honeybee products.

Rearing queen bees for sale to other apiarists.

Developing value-added products from honeybee products.

Human Resources Management: interpreting and implementing Government and Bindura University of Science Education policies with regards to labour management and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations.

Record keeping of financial and administrative records, production records, maintaining an up-to-date asset inventory and human resources records.

Resource Mobilization: negotiating with relevant Government Departments, banks, and input suppliers to obtain equipment and inputs loans or contracts on behalf of the University and linking the Apiary Project with potential partners.

Preparing weekly reports and financial statements.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Beekeeping/ Agriculture/ Animal Science or any other relevant qualifications.

At least three (3) years post qualification experience working with commercial Apiary Unit.

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023