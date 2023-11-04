Apprenticeship 2024 - 2028
Job Description
Zimbabwe Power Company is the leading generator of electricity in Zimbabwe and supplies the bulk of the nation’s electrical power requirements from its five power stations.
The Company is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for a four year apprenticeship training in the following trades:
- Boiler making.
- Bricklaying.
- Carpentry.
- Control and Instrumentation.
- Diesel Plant Fitting.
- Electrical Engineering.
- Fitting and Turning.
- Painting.
- Plumbing.
- Rigging.
- Welding.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language, Mathematics, and any Science subject graded C or better. Applicants in possession of ‘A’ level subjects will have an added advantage.
- A clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher Education Apprenticeship Board.
- Applicants interested in Instrumentation and Control must have at least a ‘B’ in Mathematics and any Science subject.
- Certified copies of ID, birth and educational certificates.
- Age limit is 16 to 24 years.
- A duly completed stamped application form (ZPC APPY 01) obtained from ZPC Head Office or its Power Stations in Harare, Bulawayo, Hwange, Kariba and Munyati.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from prospective candidates with envelop clearly stating the discipline should be received not later than 03 November 2023 addressed to:
The Senior Manager Human Resources
Zimbabwe Power Company
P.O Box MP274
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
OR
The Senior Manager Human Resources
Zimbabwe Power Company
12th Floor, Megawatt House
44 Samora Machel Avenue
HARARE
NB: ZPC's recruitment policy does not require any prospective job seekers to make payments to the organization or any of its employees as a way of securing employment. ZPC does not charge or require any form of payment whatsoever for obtaining the application forms for this advert. THE FORM IS NOT FOR SALE NOR RESALE. Female students are encouraged to apply.
