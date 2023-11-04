Job Description

Zimbabwe Power Company is the leading generator of electricity in Zimbabwe and supplies the bulk of the nation’s electrical power requirements from its five power stations.

The Company is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for a four year apprenticeship training in the following trades:

Boiler making.

Bricklaying.

Carpentry.

Control and Instrumentation.

Diesel Plant Fitting.

Electrical Engineering.

Fitting and Turning.

Painting.

Plumbing.

Rigging. Apprenticeship 2024 - 2028

Apprenticeship 2024 - 2028 Welding.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language, Mathematics, and any Science subject graded C or better. Applicants in possession of ‘A’ level subjects will have an added advantage.

A clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher Education Apprenticeship Board.

Applicants interested in Instrumentation and Control must have at least a ‘B’ in Mathematics and any Science subject.

Certified copies of ID, birth and educational certificates.

Age limit is 16 to 24 years.

A duly completed stamped application form (ZPC APPY 01) obtained from ZPC Head Office or its Power Stations in Harare, Bulawayo, Hwange, Kariba and Munyati.

How to Apply

Applications from prospective candidates with envelop clearly stating the discipline should be received not later than 03 November 2023 addressed to: