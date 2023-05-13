Apprenticeship (Harare)

Job Description

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.

Apprentices in the following trades:

Diesel Plant Fitter.

Millwright.

Instrument Technician.

Auto Electrician.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Commitment to adhere to Environment Health and Safety Management Systems and Standards

Mature and self -disciplined.

Hands on commitment to getting the job done.

Good communication and interpersonal skill.

Have a passion for meeting deadlines.

Willing to learn.

Willing to embrace and apply new digital technology.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O Level subjects (including English, Mathematics and Science) with grade C or better (preference will be given to applicants with higher educational qualifications).

In addition to the above requirements, applicants for Millwright trade should hold at least a national Certificate in any of the following trades: Electrical Power, Mechanical or Automotive.

Applicants for Instrument Technician must have at least two A Level Science subjects and Grade B or Better in Mathematics and Science at O Level.

Clearance letter from the Industrial Training Department.

Certified copies of National I.D, Birth and Educational Certificates.

A valid Provisional /full Driver’s licence is required for those applying for Diesel Plant Fitter/Millwright trade.

Be aged between 16 and 21 years.

Other

How to Apply

Please apply online through Workday (ESS), or access the Sandvik website: www.home.sandvik/en/careers, reference: R0053812

We offer you an interesting role in an international business environment as well as opportunities for your professional development. At Sandvik, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective and background will lead to a better environment for our employees, our business and, thereby, our customers.

NB: Applicants who do not meet Minimum Qualifications clearly outlined above will not be acknowledged. Only persons meeting all the above Qualifications will be considered. Only those shortlisted will be contacted. Sandvik recruitment policy does not require any prospective candidates to make payments to the organisation or its employees as a way of securing attachment or employment

Deadline: 19 May 2023